Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller (28) runs for a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 0-0 SEC) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Kyle Field in a SEC clash. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Kyle Field

Kyle Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State

Favorite Spread Total Texas A&M -7 46

Texas A&M and Mississippi State Stats

The Aggies put up just two fewer points per game (23.8) than the Bulldogs give up (25.8).

This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over eight times, one more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (7).

The Bulldogs, on average, are scoring 19 more points per game this season (28.3) than the Aggies are allowing (9.3).

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times this season, three more turnovers than the Aggies have forced (4).

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Zach Calzada has thrown for 609 yards (152.3 ypg) to lead Texas A&M, completing 52.8% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

Isaiah Spiller's team-high 345 rushing yards (86.3 per game) have come on 52 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 106 yards (26.5 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Devon Achane has racked up 227 yards (56.8 per game) on 35 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 12 passes for 87 yards (21.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Ainias Smith's 170 receiving yards (42.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 15 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jalen Wydermyer has grabbed 13 passes for 159 yards (39.8 yards per game) this year.

Demond Demas' four grabs have netted him 113 yards (28.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Will Rogers has thrown for 1,454 yards (363.5 ypg) to lead Mississippi State, completing 75.1% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

Dillon Johnson has carried the ball 23 times for a team-high 130 yards (32.5 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on 25 catches for 174 yards (43.5 per game).

This season Jo'Quavious Marks has rushed for 129 yards (32.3 per game) on 35 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 31 passes for 161 yards (40.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Makai Polk's team-leading 304 receiving yards (76 yards per game) have come on 33 receptions with two touchdowns.

Austin Williams has put up a 211-yard season so far (52.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 20 passes.

Jaden Walley's 16 receptions have yielded 175 yards (43.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.