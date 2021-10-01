Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Texas A&M Aggies vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller (28) runs for a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller (28) runs for a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 0-0 SEC) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Kyle Field in a SEC clash. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State

Betting Information for Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State

Texas A&M vs Mississippi State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Texas A&M

-7

46

Texas A&M and Mississippi State Stats

  • The Aggies put up just two fewer points per game (23.8) than the Bulldogs give up (25.8).
  • This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over eight times, one more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (7).
  • The Bulldogs, on average, are scoring 19 more points per game this season (28.3) than the Aggies are allowing (9.3).
  • The Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times this season, three more turnovers than the Aggies have forced (4).

Texas A&M Players to Watch

  • Zach Calzada has thrown for 609 yards (152.3 ypg) to lead Texas A&M, completing 52.8% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
  • Isaiah Spiller's team-high 345 rushing yards (86.3 per game) have come on 52 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 106 yards (26.5 per game) and one touchdown.
  • This season Devon Achane has racked up 227 yards (56.8 per game) on 35 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 12 passes for 87 yards (21.8 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Ainias Smith's 170 receiving yards (42.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 15 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Jalen Wydermyer has grabbed 13 passes for 159 yards (39.8 yards per game) this year.
  • Demond Demas' four grabs have netted him 113 yards (28.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

  • Will Rogers has thrown for 1,454 yards (363.5 ypg) to lead Mississippi State, completing 75.1% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
  • Dillon Johnson has carried the ball 23 times for a team-high 130 yards (32.5 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on 25 catches for 174 yards (43.5 per game).
  • This season Jo'Quavious Marks has rushed for 129 yards (32.3 per game) on 35 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 31 passes for 161 yards (40.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Makai Polk's team-leading 304 receiving yards (76 yards per game) have come on 33 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Austin Williams has put up a 211-yard season so far (52.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 20 passes.
  • Jaden Walley's 16 receptions have yielded 175 yards (43.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Mississippi State at Texas A&M

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 11, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers running back Kye Robichaux (33) carries the ball against the Army Black Knights during the second half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Michigan State vs. Western Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

48 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Robert Beal Jr. (33) tackles Vanderbilt Commodores running back Rocko Griffin (24) for a loss during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Vanderbilt vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

48 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley (1) carries the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Clemson vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

48 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Noah Cain (21) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Auburn 28-20. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Penn State vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

49 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA;Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski (12) passes against the Ohio Bobcats during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Nebraska vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

49 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller (28) runs for a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

51 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaylen Warren (7) runs the ball against the Boise State Broncos during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Oklahoma State won 21-20. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Oklahoma State vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

51 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) looks to throw a pass against the Baylor Bears in the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Iowa State vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

51 minutes ago
Sep 23, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd running back Rasheen Ali (22) dives into the endzone for the score as tight end Xavier Gaines (11) celebrates during the second half against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Middle Tennessee vs. Marshall: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

51 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy