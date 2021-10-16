Publish date:
How to Watch Texas A&M Aggies vs. Missouri Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (4-2, 0-0 SEC) square off against a fellow SEC foe when they visit the Missouri Tigers (3-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Missouri vs. Texas A&M
- Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Stadium: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Texas A&M and Missouri Stats
- The Aggies average 11.2 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Tigers give up (37.5).
- The Aggies have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Tigers have forced (9).
- The Tigers have scored 37.8 points per game this year, 21.0 more than the Aggies have given up.
- This year the Tigers have five turnovers, one fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (6).
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Zach Calzada leads Texas A&M with 1,029 passing yards (171.5 ypg) on 90-of-159 passing with eight touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.
- Isaiah Spiller has carried the ball 85 times for a team-high 491 yards (81.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 17 catches for 149 yards (24.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Devon Achane has 163 receiving yards (27.2 per game) on 17 catches with one touchdown, while also collecting 330 rushing yards (55.0 per game) on 50 attempts with two touchdowns.
- Ainias Smith's team-leading 285 receiving yards (47.5 yards per game) have come on 26 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Jalen Wydermyer has put up a 249-yard season so far (41.5 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes.
Missouri Players to Watch
- Connor Bazelak leads Missouri with 1,682 passing yards (280.3 ypg) on 154-of-230 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.
- Tyler Badie's team-high 675 rushing yards (112.5 per game) have come on 104 carries, with eight touchdowns this year. He's also added 212 yards (35.3 per game) on 25 catches with four touchdowns.
- This season Elijah Young has piled up 96 yards (16.0 per game) on 23 carries with one touchdown.
- Keke Chism's 288 receiving yards (48.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 25 receptions and one touchdown.
- Tauskie Dove has put together a 264-yard season so far (44.0 receiving yards per game), reeling in 17 passes.
Texas A&M Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/25/2021
Arkansas
L 20-10
Away
10/2/2021
Mississippi State
L 26-22
Home
10/9/2021
Alabama
W 41-38
Home
10/16/2021
Missouri
-
Away
10/23/2021
South Carolina
-
Home
11/6/2021
Auburn
-
Home
11/13/2021
Ole Miss
-
Away
Missouri Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/25/2021
Boston College
L 41-34
Away
10/2/2021
Tennessee
L 62-24
Home
10/9/2021
North Texas
W 48-35
Home
10/16/2021
Texas A&M
-
Home
10/30/2021
Vanderbilt
-
Away
11/6/2021
Georgia
-
Away
11/13/2021
South Carolina
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
16
2021
Texas A&M at Missouri
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)