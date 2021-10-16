    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Texas A&M Aggies vs. Missouri Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 9, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Dawson Downing (28) scores a touchdown as North Texas Mean Green defensive back Upton Stout (7) attempts the tackle during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 9, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Dawson Downing (28) scores a touchdown as North Texas Mean Green defensive back Upton Stout (7) attempts the tackle during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (4-2, 0-0 SEC) square off against a fellow SEC foe when they visit the Missouri Tigers (3-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Missouri vs. Texas A&M

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: SECN
    • Stadium: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Texas A&M and Missouri Stats

    • The Aggies average 11.2 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Tigers give up (37.5).
    • The Aggies have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Tigers have forced (9).
    • The Tigers have scored 37.8 points per game this year, 21.0 more than the Aggies have given up.
    • This year the Tigers have five turnovers, one fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (6).

    Texas A&M Players to Watch

    • Zach Calzada leads Texas A&M with 1,029 passing yards (171.5 ypg) on 90-of-159 passing with eight touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.
    • Isaiah Spiller has carried the ball 85 times for a team-high 491 yards (81.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 17 catches for 149 yards (24.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Devon Achane has 163 receiving yards (27.2 per game) on 17 catches with one touchdown, while also collecting 330 rushing yards (55.0 per game) on 50 attempts with two touchdowns.
    • Ainias Smith's team-leading 285 receiving yards (47.5 yards per game) have come on 26 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Jalen Wydermyer has put up a 249-yard season so far (41.5 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes.

    Missouri Players to Watch

    • Connor Bazelak leads Missouri with 1,682 passing yards (280.3 ypg) on 154-of-230 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.
    • Tyler Badie's team-high 675 rushing yards (112.5 per game) have come on 104 carries, with eight touchdowns this year. He's also added 212 yards (35.3 per game) on 25 catches with four touchdowns.
    • This season Elijah Young has piled up 96 yards (16.0 per game) on 23 carries with one touchdown.
    • Keke Chism's 288 receiving yards (48.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 25 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Tauskie Dove has put together a 264-yard season so far (44.0 receiving yards per game), reeling in 17 passes.

    Texas A&M Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    Arkansas

    L 20-10

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Mississippi State

    L 26-22

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Alabama

    W 41-38

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Missouri

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    South Carolina

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Auburn

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Ole Miss

    -

    Away

    Missouri Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    Boston College

    L 41-34

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Tennessee

    L 62-24

    Home

    10/9/2021

    North Texas

    W 48-35

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Texas A&M

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Georgia

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    South Carolina

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Texas A&M at Missouri

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) hands the ball to Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) in the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats At Notre Dame Fighting Irish 205
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch UCF vs. Cincinnati

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller (28) runs for a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Missouri

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16927691
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Nebraska at Minnesota

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16921953
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Michigan State at Indiana

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Yale vs. UConn

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch William & Mary vs. Maine

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Jake Arthurs (31) celebrates his touchdown against the Ohio Bobcats during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Rutgers vs. Northwestern

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs with the ball as Oklahoma Sooners safety Pat Fields (10) defends during the game at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Texas

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Jaren Mangham (0) reacts to the Brigham Young Cougars fans after his touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Tulsa vs. South Florida

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy