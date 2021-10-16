Oct 9, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Dawson Downing (28) scores a touchdown as North Texas Mean Green defensive back Upton Stout (7) attempts the tackle during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (4-2, 0-0 SEC) square off against a fellow SEC foe when they visit the Missouri Tigers (3-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Missouri vs. Texas A&M

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Texas A&M and Missouri Stats

The Aggies average 11.2 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Tigers give up (37.5).

The Aggies have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Tigers have forced (9).

The Tigers have scored 37.8 points per game this year, 21.0 more than the Aggies have given up.

This year the Tigers have five turnovers, one fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (6).

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Zach Calzada leads Texas A&M with 1,029 passing yards (171.5 ypg) on 90-of-159 passing with eight touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Isaiah Spiller has carried the ball 85 times for a team-high 491 yards (81.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 17 catches for 149 yards (24.8 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Devon Achane has 163 receiving yards (27.2 per game) on 17 catches with one touchdown, while also collecting 330 rushing yards (55.0 per game) on 50 attempts with two touchdowns.

Ainias Smith's team-leading 285 receiving yards (47.5 yards per game) have come on 26 receptions with four touchdowns.

Jalen Wydermyer has put up a 249-yard season so far (41.5 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes.

Missouri Players to Watch

Connor Bazelak leads Missouri with 1,682 passing yards (280.3 ypg) on 154-of-230 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Tyler Badie's team-high 675 rushing yards (112.5 per game) have come on 104 carries, with eight touchdowns this year. He's also added 212 yards (35.3 per game) on 25 catches with four touchdowns.

This season Elijah Young has piled up 96 yards (16.0 per game) on 23 carries with one touchdown.

Keke Chism's 288 receiving yards (48.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 25 receptions and one touchdown.

Tauskie Dove has put together a 264-yard season so far (44.0 receiving yards per game), reeling in 17 passes.

Texas A&M Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Arkansas L 20-10 Away 10/2/2021 Mississippi State L 26-22 Home 10/9/2021 Alabama W 41-38 Home 10/16/2021 Missouri - Away 10/23/2021 South Carolina - Home 11/6/2021 Auburn - Home 11/13/2021 Ole Miss - Away

Missouri Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Boston College L 41-34 Away 10/2/2021 Tennessee L 62-24 Home 10/9/2021 North Texas W 48-35 Home 10/16/2021 Texas A&M - Home 10/30/2021 Vanderbilt - Away 11/6/2021 Georgia - Away 11/13/2021 South Carolina - Home

