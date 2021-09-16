Texas A&M vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

How to Watch Texas A&M Aggies vs. New Mexico Lobos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) welcome in the New Mexico Lobos (2-0) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Kyle Field. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Texas A&M vs. New Mexico
- Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Stadium: Kyle Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Texas A&M vs. New Mexico
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas A&M
-29.5
50.5
Texas A&M and New Mexico Stats
- This year, the Aggies average 4.5 more points per game (25.5) than the Lobos surrender (21.0).
- This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Lobos' takeaways (5).
- The Lobos, on average, score 22.0 more points (30.5) than the Aggies allow (8.5).
- The Lobos have one giveaway this season, while the Aggies have three takeaways .
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Haynes King has thrown for 292 yards (292.0 ypg) to lead Texas A&M, completing 63.6% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 22 rushing yards (22.0 ypg) on five carries.
- Devon Achane has carried the ball 12 times for a team-high 124 yards (124.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Isaiah Spiller has rushed for 113 yards (113.0 per game) on 17 carries, while also catching two passes for 24 yards (24.0 per game).
- Ainias Smith's 100 receiving yards (100.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered eight receptions and two touchdowns.
- Caleb Chapman has grabbed four passes for 91 yards (91.0 yards per game) this year.
- Chase Lane's three grabs have netted him 41 yards (41.0 ypg).
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Terry Wilson has been a dual threat to lead New Mexico in both passing and rushing. He has 174 passing yards (174.0 ypg), completing 76.9% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 49 yards (49.0 ypg) on nine carries.
- The team's top rusher, Aaron Dumas, has carried the ball 15 times for 57 yards (57.0 per game) this year.
- Keyonta Lanier's team-leading 72 receiving yards (72.0 yards per game) have come on three receptions with one touchdown.
- Luke Wysong has collected 48 receiving yards (48.0 yards per game), reeling in six passes this year.
- Kyle Jarvis' two catches this season have resulted in 15 yards (15.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
September
18
2021
New Mexico at Texas A&M
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)