Texas A&M vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

September 17, 2021
How to Watch Texas A&M Aggies vs. New Mexico Lobos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 11, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller (28) pulls in a touchdown pass Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Guy Thomas (1) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) welcome in the New Mexico Lobos (2-0) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Kyle Field. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. New Mexico

Betting Information for Texas A&M vs. New Mexico

Texas A&M vs New Mexico Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Texas A&M

-29.5

50.5

Texas A&M and New Mexico Stats

  • This year, the Aggies average 4.5 more points per game (25.5) than the Lobos surrender (21.0).
  • This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Lobos' takeaways (5).
  • The Lobos, on average, score 22.0 more points (30.5) than the Aggies allow (8.5).
  • The Lobos have one giveaway this season, while the Aggies have three takeaways .

Texas A&M Players to Watch

  • Haynes King has thrown for 292 yards (292.0 ypg) to lead Texas A&M, completing 63.6% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 22 rushing yards (22.0 ypg) on five carries.
  • Devon Achane has carried the ball 12 times for a team-high 124 yards (124.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
  • This season Isaiah Spiller has rushed for 113 yards (113.0 per game) on 17 carries, while also catching two passes for 24 yards (24.0 per game).
  • Ainias Smith's 100 receiving yards (100.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered eight receptions and two touchdowns.
  • Caleb Chapman has grabbed four passes for 91 yards (91.0 yards per game) this year.
  • Chase Lane's three grabs have netted him 41 yards (41.0 ypg).

New Mexico Players to Watch

  • Terry Wilson has been a dual threat to lead New Mexico in both passing and rushing. He has 174 passing yards (174.0 ypg), completing 76.9% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 49 yards (49.0 ypg) on nine carries.
  • The team's top rusher, Aaron Dumas, has carried the ball 15 times for 57 yards (57.0 per game) this year.
  • Keyonta Lanier's team-leading 72 receiving yards (72.0 yards per game) have come on three receptions with one touchdown.
  • Luke Wysong has collected 48 receiving yards (48.0 yards per game), reeling in six passes this year.
  • Kyle Jarvis' two catches this season have resulted in 15 yards (15.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

How To Watch

September
18
2021

New Mexico at Texas A&M

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
