Texas A&M vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

Publish date: How to Watch Texas A&M Aggies vs. New Mexico Lobos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 11, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller (28) pulls in a touchdown pass Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Guy Thomas (1) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) welcome in the New Mexico Lobos (2-0) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Kyle Field. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. New Mexico

Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: SECN

Stadium: Kyle Field

Betting Information for Texas A&M vs. New Mexico

Favorite Spread Total Texas A&M -29.5 50.5

Texas A&M and New Mexico Stats

This year, the Aggies average 4.5 more points per game (25.5) than the Lobos surrender (21.0).

This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Lobos' takeaways (5).

The Lobos, on average, score 22.0 more points (30.5) than the Aggies allow (8.5).

The Lobos have one giveaway this season, while the Aggies have three takeaways .

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Haynes King has thrown for 292 yards (292.0 ypg) to lead Texas A&M, completing 63.6% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 22 rushing yards (22.0 ypg) on five carries.

Devon Achane has carried the ball 12 times for a team-high 124 yards (124.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Isaiah Spiller has rushed for 113 yards (113.0 per game) on 17 carries, while also catching two passes for 24 yards (24.0 per game).

Ainias Smith's 100 receiving yards (100.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered eight receptions and two touchdowns.

Caleb Chapman has grabbed four passes for 91 yards (91.0 yards per game) this year.

Chase Lane's three grabs have netted him 41 yards (41.0 ypg).

New Mexico Players to Watch

Terry Wilson has been a dual threat to lead New Mexico in both passing and rushing. He has 174 passing yards (174.0 ypg), completing 76.9% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 49 yards (49.0 ypg) on nine carries.

The team's top rusher, Aaron Dumas, has carried the ball 15 times for 57 yards (57.0 per game) this year.

Keyonta Lanier's team-leading 72 receiving yards (72.0 yards per game) have come on three receptions with one touchdown.

Luke Wysong has collected 48 receiving yards (48.0 yards per game), reeling in six passes this year.

Kyle Jarvis' two catches this season have resulted in 15 yards (15.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

