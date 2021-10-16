How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Missouri

    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Texas A&M at Missouri: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Fresh off a stunning win over Alabama, Texas A&M looks to keep the momentum rolling against Missouri.
    Author:

    Last week, No. 21 Texas A&M (4-2, 1-2) pulled off a huge upset, beating then No. 1 Alabama 41-38. The shocking win gave Jimbo Fisher his first victory over the Crimson Tide. Now, the Aggies host Missouri (3-3, 0-2) and try to not fall victim to an upset of their own.

    How to Watch: Texas A&M at Missouri

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network

    Live stream Texas A&M at Missouri on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    A lot of the blame for A&M's losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State fell on the offense, which has struggled at times this year to get going. But, quarterback Zach Calzada came up big against the Tide, going 21-for-31 for 285 yards and three touchdowns.

    A 96-yard kickoff return touchdown by Devon Achane was also a huge part of the upset win, as it helped get A&M on the scoreboard in the third quarter.

    As for Missouri, the Tigers are still looking for their first SEC win of the season. Mizzou is coming off a 48-35 win over North Texas. The Mean Green haven't beaten an FBS opponent this season, so the Tigers only winning by two scores isn't a great sign for the strength of this Missouri team. It lost its last SEC game 62-24 to Tennessee.

    The Tigers have been successful in the red zone this season, scoring touchdowns on 81.2% of those trips. These teams haven't met since 2014, when Missouri won 34-27 on the road. A&M leads the all-time series with eight wins, while the Tigers have seven.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2020

    Texas A&M at Missouri

    TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    

