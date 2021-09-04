How to Watch Kent State at Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies enter the 2021 college football season ranked sixth in the country, with its sights set on an SEC title and a playoff berth. Saturday night, that journey gets started with a home game against Kent State.

How to Watch:

Date: Sep. 4, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Live stream the Kent State at Texas A&M game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

For the Aggies, this game is all about quarterback Haynes King. A state champion in high school at Longview and the son of one of the top high school coaches in Texas, King has been named A&M's starting QB this season.

Last season, King appeared in two games, rushing six times for 43 yards while completing 2-of-4 passes for 59 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

The Aggies will beat the Golden Flashes with ease on Saturday night. Kent State's not a bad team, but a mid-pack MAC program won't be getting past the Aggies.

Still, there are reasons to keep an eye on this team. Quarterback Dustin Crum leads a high-powered offense that can score over 40 points against MAC teams.

The problem is that Kent State has to face one of the nation's best defenses this weekend. Fans will get a chance to see one of the best defensive linemen in the country in DeMarvin Leal, who should be able to get after Crum and wreak havoc on the Golden Flash offense.

The biggest question — and the most compelling reason to watch this game — is about King. If A&M is really going to contend for a playoff spot, King getting off to a strong start would quiet a lot of the Aggies' doubt

Regional restrictions may apply.