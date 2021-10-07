    • October 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 2, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) drops back to pass during the first quarter of a game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (5-0, 0-0 Big 12) hit the road for a Big 12 battle against the No. 21 Texas Longhorns (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Texas vs. Oklahoma

    Betting Information for Oklahoma vs. Texas

    Oklahoma vs Texas Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Oklahoma

    -3.5

    63.5

    Oklahoma and Texas Stats

    • The Sooners put up 14.4 more points per game (38.4) than the Longhorns allow (24.0).
    • The Sooners have turned the ball over four times this season, four fewer than the Longhorns have forced (8).
    • The Longhorns, on average, are scoring 24.8 more points per game this year (43.8) than the Sooners are allowing (19.0).
    • The Longhorns have turned the ball over five times, four fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (9).

    Oklahoma Players to Watch

    • Spencer Rattler leads Oklahoma with 1,260 passing yards (252.0 ypg) on 122-of-160 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He also adds 95 rushing yards (19.0 ypg) on 35 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Kennedy Brooks, has carried the ball 54 times for 318 yards (63.6 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Eric Gray has racked up 245 yards (49.0 per game) on 49 carries, while also catching eight passes for 85 yards (17.0 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Marvin Mims' 264 receiving yards (52.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 14 receptions.
    • Mike Woods has put together a 187-yard season so far (37.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 20 passes.
    • Mario Williams' 20 catches are good enough for 178 yards (35.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Texas Players to Watch

    • Casey Thompson leads Texas with 707 passing yards (141.4 ypg) on 54-of-76 passing with nine touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 115 rushing yards (23.0 ypg) on 24 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
    • Bijan Robinson has carried the ball 105 times for a team-high 652 yards (130.4 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He has also caught 10 passes for 167 yards (33.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • This season Roschon Johnson has taken 32 carries for 228 yards (45.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Jordan Whittington's 324 receiving yards (64.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 21 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Xavier Worthy has grabbed 16 passes for 270 yards (54.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Oklahoma at Texas

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
