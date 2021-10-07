The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (5-0, 0-0 Big 12) hit the road for a Big 12 battle against the No. 21 Texas Longhorns (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Texas vs. Oklahoma
- Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Stadium: AT&T Stadium
Betting Information for Oklahoma vs. Texas
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oklahoma
-3.5
63.5
Oklahoma and Texas Stats
- The Sooners put up 14.4 more points per game (38.4) than the Longhorns allow (24.0).
- The Sooners have turned the ball over four times this season, four fewer than the Longhorns have forced (8).
- The Longhorns, on average, are scoring 24.8 more points per game this year (43.8) than the Sooners are allowing (19.0).
- The Longhorns have turned the ball over five times, four fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (9).
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Spencer Rattler leads Oklahoma with 1,260 passing yards (252.0 ypg) on 122-of-160 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He also adds 95 rushing yards (19.0 ypg) on 35 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- The team's top rusher, Kennedy Brooks, has carried the ball 54 times for 318 yards (63.6 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Eric Gray has racked up 245 yards (49.0 per game) on 49 carries, while also catching eight passes for 85 yards (17.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Marvin Mims' 264 receiving yards (52.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 14 receptions.
- Mike Woods has put together a 187-yard season so far (37.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 20 passes.
- Mario Williams' 20 catches are good enough for 178 yards (35.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Texas Players to Watch
- Casey Thompson leads Texas with 707 passing yards (141.4 ypg) on 54-of-76 passing with nine touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 115 rushing yards (23.0 ypg) on 24 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
- Bijan Robinson has carried the ball 105 times for a team-high 652 yards (130.4 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He has also caught 10 passes for 167 yards (33.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
- This season Roschon Johnson has taken 32 carries for 228 yards (45.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Jordan Whittington's 324 receiving yards (64.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 21 receptions and three touchdowns.
- Xavier Worthy has grabbed 16 passes for 270 yards (54.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.
