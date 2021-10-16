    • October 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 2, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oct 2, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaylen Warren (7) drops the ball after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Baylor Bears at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU won 24-14. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 25 Texas Longhorns (4-2, 0-0 Big 12) host a Big 12 showdown against the No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-0, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Texas vs. Oklahoma State

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX
    • Stadium: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Texas vs. Oklahoma State

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Texas

    -3.5

    60.5

    Texas and Oklahoma State Stats

    • The Longhorns score 25.9 more points per game (44.5) than the Cowboys give up (18.6).
    • This year, the Longhorns have turned the ball over six times, while the Cowboys have forced six.
    • The Cowboys have averaged 3.8 fewer points per game this year (25.4) than the Longhorns have allowed (29.2).
    • The Cowboys have turned the ball over eight times, two fewer times than the Longhorns have forced turnovers (10).

    Texas Players to Watch

    • Casey Thompson has thrown for 1,095 yards (182.5 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 67.3% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 91 rushing yards (15.2 ypg) on 29 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • Bijan Robinson's team-high 789 rushing yards (131.5 per game) have come on 125 carries, with eight touchdowns this year. He's also added 169 yards (28.2 per game) on 11 catches with two touchdowns.
    • This season Roschon Johnson has racked up 228 yards (38.0 per game) on 32 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Xavier Worthy's team-high 531 receiving yards (88.5 yards per game) have come on 25 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Jordan Whittington has put together a 359-yard season so far (59.8 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes.

    Oklahoma State Players to Watch

    • Spencer Sanders has thrown for 781 yards (156.2 ypg) to lead Oklahoma State, completing 58.3% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 196 yards (39.2 ypg) on 46 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Jaylen Warren's team-high 512 rushing yards (102.4 per game) have come on 115 carries, with six touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on eight catches for 124 yards (24.8 per game).
    • Tay Martin's 315 receiving yards (63.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Brennan Presley has put up a 188-yard season so far (37.6 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 12 passes.
    • Rashod Owens' nine receptions have netted him 164 yards (32.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Oklahoma State at Texas

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
