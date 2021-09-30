September 30, 2021
How to Watch Texas Longhorns vs. TCU Horned Frogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Luke Pardee (9) and quarterback Max Duggan (15) and tight end Mitchell Hansen (82) sing the school alma mater after the win over the California Golden Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) and TCU Horned Frogs (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) will meet on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Amon G. Carter Stadium, in a clash of Big 12 foes. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch TCU vs. Texas

Texas and TCU Stats

  • This year, the Longhorns rack up 21.1 more points per game (46.8) than the Horned Frogs give up (25.7).
  • The Longhorns have four giveaways this season, while the Horned Frogs have five takeaways .
  • The Horned Frogs have put an average of 37.7 points per game on the board this season, 14.4 more than the 23.3 the Longhorns have surrendered.
  • The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over three times, two fewer times than the Longhorns have forced turnovers (5).

Texas Players to Watch

  • Casey Thompson leads Texas with 565 passing yards (141.3 ypg) on 42-of-54 passing with eight touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 80 rushing yards (20.0 ypg) on 16 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
  • Bijan Robinson has carried the ball 70 times for a team-high 436 yards (109.0 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He has also caught eight passes for 145 yards (36.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • This season Roschon Johnson has racked up 25 carries for 206 yards (51.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • Xavier Worthy's 263 receiving yards (65.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 15 receptions with four touchdowns.
  • Jordan Whittington has totaled 245 receiving yards (61.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 18 passes this year.

TCU Players to Watch

  • Max Duggan has been a dual threat to lead TCU in both passing and rushing. He has 717 passing yards (239.0 ypg), completing 60.3% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 110 yards (36.7 ypg) on 31 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • Zach Evans' team-high 323 rushing yards (107.7 per game) have come on 42 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also added four catches for 84 yards (28.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Taye Barber's team-leading 161 receiving yards (53.7 yards per game) have come on seven receptions with one touchdown.
  • Quentin Johnston has racked up 133 receiving yards (44.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in nine passes this year.
  • Derius Davis' seven grabs are good enough for 103 yards (34.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Texas Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Arkansas

L 40-21

Away

9/18/2021

Rice

W 58-0

Home

9/25/2021

Texas Tech

W 70-35

Home

10/2/2021

TCU

-

Away

10/9/2021

Oklahoma

-

Home

10/16/2021

Oklahoma State

-

Home

10/30/2021

Baylor

-

Away

TCU Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Duquesne

W 45-3

Home

9/11/2021

Cal

W 34-32

Home

9/25/2021

SMU

L 42-34

Home

10/2/2021

Texas

-

Home

10/9/2021

Texas Tech

-

Away

10/16/2021

Oklahoma

-

Away

10/23/2021

West Virginia

-

Home

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Texas at TCU

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
