The Texas Longhorns (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) and TCU Horned Frogs (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) will meet on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Amon G. Carter Stadium, in a clash of Big 12 foes. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch TCU vs. Texas

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Texas and TCU Stats

This year, the Longhorns rack up 21.1 more points per game (46.8) than the Horned Frogs give up (25.7).

The Longhorns have four giveaways this season, while the Horned Frogs have five takeaways .

The Horned Frogs have put an average of 37.7 points per game on the board this season, 14.4 more than the 23.3 the Longhorns have surrendered.

The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over three times, two fewer times than the Longhorns have forced turnovers (5).

Texas Players to Watch

Casey Thompson leads Texas with 565 passing yards (141.3 ypg) on 42-of-54 passing with eight touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 80 rushing yards (20.0 ypg) on 16 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Bijan Robinson has carried the ball 70 times for a team-high 436 yards (109.0 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He has also caught eight passes for 145 yards (36.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Roschon Johnson has racked up 25 carries for 206 yards (51.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's 263 receiving yards (65.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 15 receptions with four touchdowns.

Jordan Whittington has totaled 245 receiving yards (61.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 18 passes this year.

TCU Players to Watch

Max Duggan has been a dual threat to lead TCU in both passing and rushing. He has 717 passing yards (239.0 ypg), completing 60.3% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 110 yards (36.7 ypg) on 31 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Zach Evans' team-high 323 rushing yards (107.7 per game) have come on 42 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also added four catches for 84 yards (28.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Taye Barber's team-leading 161 receiving yards (53.7 yards per game) have come on seven receptions with one touchdown.

Quentin Johnston has racked up 133 receiving yards (44.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in nine passes this year.

Derius Davis' seven grabs are good enough for 103 yards (34.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Texas Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Arkansas L 40-21 Away 9/18/2021 Rice W 58-0 Home 9/25/2021 Texas Tech W 70-35 Home 10/2/2021 TCU - Away 10/9/2021 Oklahoma - Home 10/16/2021 Oklahoma State - Home 10/30/2021 Baylor - Away

TCU Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Duquesne W 45-3 Home 9/11/2021 Cal W 34-32 Home 9/25/2021 SMU L 42-34 Home 10/2/2021 Texas - Home 10/9/2021 Texas Tech - Away 10/16/2021 Oklahoma - Away 10/23/2021 West Virginia - Home

