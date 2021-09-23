September 23, 2021
Sep 18, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Xavier White (14) runs the ball against the Florida International Panthers in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) meet a fellow Big 12 opponent when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texas vs. Texas Tech

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Stadium: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Texas vs. Texas Tech

Texas vs Texas Tech Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Texas

-7.5

61

Texas and Texas Tech Stats

  • The Longhorns put up 39.0 points per game, 17.7 more than the Red Raiders give up per matchup (21.3).
  • The Longhorns have three giveaways this season, while the Red Raiders have five takeaways .
  • The Red Raiders have put an average of 40.0 points per game on the board this year, 20.7 more than the 19.3 the Longhorns have surrendered.
  • This season the Red Raiders have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Longhorns' takeaways (3).

Texas Players to Watch

  • Hudson Card has 314 passing yards (104.7 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 61.5% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes this season.
  • Bijan Robinson has carried the ball 52 times for a team-high 299 yards (99.7 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He has also caught six passes for 91 yards (30.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • This season Roschon Johnson has taken 12 carries for 142 yards (47.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Xavier Worthy's 163 receiving yards (54.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 10 receptions and one touchdown.
  • Jordan Whittington has reeled in 13 passes for 152 yards (50.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

  • Tyler Shough has 793 passing yards (264.3 ypg) to lead Texas Tech, completing 67.5% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
  • Tahj Brooks' team-high 296 rushing yards (98.7 per game) have come on 35 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
  • This season Xavier White has rushed for 110 yards (36.7 per game) on 16 carries with one touchdown.
  • Erik Ezukanma's team-leading 351 receiving yards (117.0 yards per game) have come on 16 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Kaylon Geiger has put together a 132-yard season so far (44.0 receiving yards per game), reeling in nine passes.
  • Travis Koontz's 10 catches this season have resulted in 81 yards (27.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Texas Tech at Texas

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
2021-09-25T16:00:00+00:00
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
