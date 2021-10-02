October 2, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Texas Longhorns at TCU Horned Frogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas looks to build on last week's win against Texas Tech when the Longhorns travel to TCU on Saturday.
Author:

Texas is coming off its most impressive game of the year, as the Longhorns manhandled Texas Tech 70-35 last Saturday. The statement win showed the rest of the Big 12 that the Longhorns are ready to play this year.

This Saturday, Texas travels to Texas Christian looking to keep its momentum rolling.

How to Watch Texas at TCU:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WPBF - West Palm Beach)

Live stream the Texas at TCU game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last week's contest provided a much-needed win to start off conference play after Texas (3–1) had lost its only other Power Five game so far 40-21 to Arkansas.

The Horned Frogs (2–1) will try to slow down the Longhorns offense a week after falling 42–34 to SMU in their first loss of the season. The TCU defense did pick off the Mustang quarterback three times not but could get the stops the team needed to get a win.

Before that loss, TCU took care of Duquesne and Cal in its first two games. Its offense has played well this year, but the defense is struggling. That could make for a long day against a Longhorn offense that has clicked in recent games.

Texas comes into Saturday's game as a big favorite, but TCU could be a tough out.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Texas Longhorns at TCU Horned Frogs

TV CHANNEL: ABC (WPBF - West Palm Beach)
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
