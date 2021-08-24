How to Watch the Texas Longhorns Online

A new head coach and a new starting quarterback will try to finally get Texas back to the top.

Despite entering the 2021 college football season with a brand new head coach and with a Redshirt Freshman possibly starting at quarterback, the Texas Longhorns sit 21st in the AP's preseason poll. Maybe change is good.

Watch the Texas Longhorns online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The past few seasons for Texas have been marked by the struggle to get over the hump in the Big 12 with Tom Herman coaching the team. But Herman — hired after the masterful job he did at Houston and fired after he could never replicate that in Austin — has been replaced by Steve Sarkisian, whose head coaching tenures at Washington and USC were largely forgettable but who has served as the offensive coordinator at Alabama the past two seasons.

For Sark to revitalize this team, he'll need to find a quarterback. That could be Hudson Card, a Redshirt Freshman from Austin who appeared in two games last year. Card was the No. 3 ranked dual-threat quarterback in the nation when he signed with Texas. Or the job could go to junior Casey Thompson, who has thrown just 29 passes while backing up Sam Ehlinger over the last two seasons.

Texas will also rely heavily on a strong running back room, with Bijan Robinson leading the way. Just a Sophomore, Robinson had 703 yards last season on just 86 carries, finishing with four rushing touchdowns and also adding 15 receptions for 196 yards and two scores.

Defensively, the Longhorns have one of the top linebacker prospects in the country in DeMarvion Overshown. Overshown arrived in Austin as a safety, but the switch to linebacker has worked well for him. The defensive line is led by Keondre Coburn, while the defensive backfield is unproven, though talented.

Texas has a relatively easy non-conference schedule that includes Arkansas and Rice, but do start against No. 23 ranked Lousiana-Lafayette. Can the Ragin' Cajuns recapture their 2020 magic?

As for the Big 12 itself, Texas has to get past Oklahoma as always, but they aren't the only high-ranked opponent that the Horns face. In November, they'll have to go to Ames to face Iowa State, a preseason top 10 team.

There's plenty of reason for hope in Austin, but some tough games and questions at quarterback will make for an interesting first season for Steve Sarkisian.