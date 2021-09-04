How to Watch Texas Tech at Houston

The University of Houston and Texas Tech will start their season against each other with neither team entering the season in the top 25.

The University of Houston leads the way this season with a chip on their shoulder after receiving votes and being left off of the top-25 list. They received five votes to be in the top-25, tied with Boston College and Central Florida.

They go into this game needing to make a statement to the committee that they deserve to be included in that list. Houston will make an impact right from the start. This Texas showdown will be a can't-miss game.

The rivals from Texas are both looking to start their season strong. Houston might have the higher ranking, but Texas Tech has built a roster that is willing to sustain the hype that they have received preseason.

After losing senior quarterback Alan Bowman to Michigan, it gave rise to Henry Colombi to become the full-time starting quarterback without split reps. Last season, Bowman threw 150 completions for 1,602 yards and Colombi threw 109 for 1,065.

Houston, on the other hand, brought back their starting quarterback Clayton Tune, who will look to make a bigger impact than he did last season. With leading rusher Kyle Porter and leading receiver Nathaniel Dell back on the team as well, this Cougars squad is ready.

This will be not only a matchup of who has the bragging rights in their own state, but it will also be a matchup of who has more to offer the committee in getting a spot in the coveted top-25 rankings.

