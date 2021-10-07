Oct 2, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Henry Colombi (3) throws a pass during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The TCU Horned Frogs (2-2, 0-0 Big 12) and Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) will face each other on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Jones AT&T Stadium, in a clash of Big 12 rivals. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. TCU

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Jones AT&T Stadium

Betting Information for TCU vs. Texas Tech

Favorite Spread Total TCU -1.5 60.5

TCU and Texas Tech Stats

The Horned Frogs score 4.2 more points per game (35.0) than the Red Raiders allow (30.8).

The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Red Raiders have forced (7).

The Red Raiders have averaged 8.3 more points scored this season (35.6) than the Horned Frogs have allowed (27.3).

This season the Red Raiders have turned the ball over nine times, three more than the Horned Frogs' takeaways (6).

TCU Players to Watch

Max Duggan has thrown for 899 yards (224.8 ypg) to lead TCU, completing 63.2% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 143 yards (35.8 ypg) on 47 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Zach Evans' team-high 436 rushing yards (109.0 per game) have come on 57 carries, with three touchdowns this year. He's also added seven catches for 95 yards (23.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Taye Barber's 198 receiving yards (49.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 10 receptions with one touchdown.

Quentin Johnston has collected 170 receiving yards (42.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 12 passes this year.

Derius Davis' 13 receptions have netted him 138 yards (34.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Tyler Shough has 861 passing yards (172.2 ypg) to lead Texas Tech, completing 69.2% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

Tahj Brooks has carried the ball 35 times for a team-high 296 yards (59.2 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Xavier White has piled up 27 carries for 137 yards (27.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Erik Ezukanma's team-high 407 receiving yards (81.4 yards per game) have come on 23 receptions with one touchdown.

Kaylon Geiger has grabbed 21 passes for 314 yards (62.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Loic Fouonji's five grabs this season have resulted in 143 yards (28.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

