The Texas Longhorns (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) will take on a familiar opponent as they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, in a Big 12 clash. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Texas vs. Texas Tech
- Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Stadium: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
Texas and Texas Tech Stats
- This year, the Longhorns average 17.7 more points per game (39.0) than the Red Raiders surrender (21.3).
- The Longhorns have three giveaways this season, while the Red Raiders have five takeaways .
- The Red Raiders have averaged 20.7 more points this season (40.0) than the Longhorns have allowed (19.3).
- The Red Raiders have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Longhorns have forced (3).
Texas Players to Watch
- Hudson Card has thrown for 314 yards (104.7 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 61.5% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes this season.
- Bijan Robinson has carried the ball 52 times for a team-high 299 yards (99.7 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He has also caught six passes for 91 yards (30.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Roschon Johnson has rushed for 142 yards (47.3 per game) on 12 carries with one touchdown.
- Xavier Worthy's 163 receiving yards (54.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 10 receptions with one touchdown.
- Jordan Whittington has collected 152 receiving yards (50.7 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 13 passes this year.
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Tyler Shough has 793 passing yards (264.3 ypg) to lead Texas Tech, completing 67.5% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Tahj Brooks, has carried the ball 35 times for 296 yards (98.7 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Xavier White has rushed for 110 yards (36.7 per game) on 16 carries with one touchdown.
- Erik Ezukanma's 351 receiving yards (117.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 16 receptions and one touchdown.
- Kaylon Geiger has racked up 132 receiving yards (44.0 yards per game), reeling in nine passes this year.
- Travis Koontz's 10 receptions have turned into 81 yards (27.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Texas Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Louisiana
W 38-18
Home
9/11/2021
Arkansas
L 40-21
Away
9/18/2021
Rice
W 58-0
Home
9/25/2021
Texas Tech
-
Home
10/2/2021
TCU
-
Away
10/9/2021
Oklahoma
-
Home
10/16/2021
Oklahoma State
-
Home
Texas Tech Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Houston
W 38-21
Away
9/11/2021
SFA
W 28-22
Home
9/18/2021
Florida International
W 54-21
Home
9/25/2021
Texas
-
Away
10/2/2021
West Virginia
-
Away
10/9/2021
TCU
-
Home
10/16/2021
Kansas
-
Away
