September 23, 2021
How to Watch Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Texas Longhorns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 18, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Roschon Johnson (2) tackled by Rice Owls defensive back Prudy Calderon (4) during the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) will take on a familiar opponent as they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, in a Big 12 clash. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texas vs. Texas Tech

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Stadium: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Texas and Texas Tech Stats

  • This year, the Longhorns average 17.7 more points per game (39.0) than the Red Raiders surrender (21.3).
  • The Longhorns have three giveaways this season, while the Red Raiders have five takeaways .
  • The Red Raiders have averaged 20.7 more points this season (40.0) than the Longhorns have allowed (19.3).
  • The Red Raiders have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Longhorns have forced (3).

Texas Players to Watch

  • Hudson Card has thrown for 314 yards (104.7 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 61.5% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes this season.
  • Bijan Robinson has carried the ball 52 times for a team-high 299 yards (99.7 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He has also caught six passes for 91 yards (30.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • This season Roschon Johnson has rushed for 142 yards (47.3 per game) on 12 carries with one touchdown.
  • Xavier Worthy's 163 receiving yards (54.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 10 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Jordan Whittington has collected 152 receiving yards (50.7 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 13 passes this year.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

  • Tyler Shough has 793 passing yards (264.3 ypg) to lead Texas Tech, completing 67.5% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Tahj Brooks, has carried the ball 35 times for 296 yards (98.7 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
  • This season Xavier White has rushed for 110 yards (36.7 per game) on 16 carries with one touchdown.
  • Erik Ezukanma's 351 receiving yards (117.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 16 receptions and one touchdown.
  • Kaylon Geiger has racked up 132 receiving yards (44.0 yards per game), reeling in nine passes this year.
  • Travis Koontz's 10 receptions have turned into 81 yards (27.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Texas Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Louisiana

W 38-18

Home

9/11/2021

Arkansas

L 40-21

Away

9/18/2021

Rice

W 58-0

Home

9/25/2021

Texas Tech

-

Home

10/2/2021

TCU

-

Away

10/9/2021

Oklahoma

-

Home

10/16/2021

Oklahoma State

-

Home

Texas Tech Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Houston

W 38-21

Away

9/11/2021

SFA

W 28-22

Home

9/18/2021

Florida International

W 54-21

Home

9/25/2021

Texas

-

Away

10/2/2021

West Virginia

-

Away

10/9/2021

TCU

-

Home

10/16/2021

Kansas

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16747598
