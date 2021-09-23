Sep 18, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Roschon Johnson (2) tackled by Rice Owls defensive back Prudy Calderon (4) during the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) will take on a familiar opponent as they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, in a Big 12 clash. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texas vs. Texas Tech

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Texas and Texas Tech Stats

This year, the Longhorns average 17.7 more points per game (39.0) than the Red Raiders surrender (21.3).

The Longhorns have three giveaways this season, while the Red Raiders have five takeaways .

The Red Raiders have averaged 20.7 more points this season (40.0) than the Longhorns have allowed (19.3).

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Longhorns have forced (3).

Texas Players to Watch

Hudson Card has thrown for 314 yards (104.7 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 61.5% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes this season.

Bijan Robinson has carried the ball 52 times for a team-high 299 yards (99.7 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He has also caught six passes for 91 yards (30.3 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Roschon Johnson has rushed for 142 yards (47.3 per game) on 12 carries with one touchdown.

Xavier Worthy's 163 receiving yards (54.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 10 receptions with one touchdown.

Jordan Whittington has collected 152 receiving yards (50.7 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 13 passes this year.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Tyler Shough has 793 passing yards (264.3 ypg) to lead Texas Tech, completing 67.5% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tahj Brooks, has carried the ball 35 times for 296 yards (98.7 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Xavier White has rushed for 110 yards (36.7 per game) on 16 carries with one touchdown.

Erik Ezukanma's 351 receiving yards (117.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 16 receptions and one touchdown.

Kaylon Geiger has racked up 132 receiving yards (44.0 yards per game), reeling in nine passes this year.

Travis Koontz's 10 receptions have turned into 81 yards (27.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Texas Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Louisiana W 38-18 Home 9/11/2021 Arkansas L 40-21 Away 9/18/2021 Rice W 58-0 Home 9/25/2021 Texas Tech - Home 10/2/2021 TCU - Away 10/9/2021 Oklahoma - Home 10/16/2021 Oklahoma State - Home

Texas Tech Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Houston W 38-21 Away 9/11/2021 SFA W 28-22 Home 9/18/2021 Florida International W 54-21 Home 9/25/2021 Texas - Away 10/2/2021 West Virginia - Away 10/9/2021 TCU - Home 10/16/2021 Kansas - Away

Regional restrictions apply.