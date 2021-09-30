Texas Tech vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 0-0 Big 12) have home advantage in a Big 12 showdown versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch West Virginia vs. Texas Tech
- Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
West Virginia and Texas Tech Stats
- This year, the Mountaineers score just 1.0 fewer point per game (32.5) than the Red Raiders give up (33.5).
- This year, the Mountaineers have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Red Raiders' takeaways (6).
- The Red Raiders have scored 38.8 points per game this year, 22.0 more than the Mountaineers have given up.
- The Red Raiders have turned the ball over five more times (8 total) than the Mountaineers have forced a turnover (3) this season.
West Virginia Players to Watch
- Jarret Doege leads West Virginia with 889 passing yards (222.3 ypg) on 73-of-116 passing with six touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.
- Leddie Brown's team-high 321 rushing yards (80.3 per game) have come on 66 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 88 yards (22.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Garrett Greene has racked up 141 yards (35.3 per game) on 23 attempts with three touchdowns.
- Bryce Ford-Wheaton's 219 receiving yards (54.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 15 receptions and one touchdown.
- Sam James has totaled 187 receiving yards (46.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 15 passes this year.
- Winston Wright's 17 catches are good enough for 172 yards (43.0 ypg).
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Tyler Shough has 861 passing yards (215.3 ypg) to lead Texas Tech, completing 69.2% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
- Tahj Brooks has carried the ball 35 times for a team-high 296 yards (74.0 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Xavier White has collected 130 yards (32.5 per game) on 23 carries with one touchdown.
- Erik Ezukanma's team-leading 407 receiving yards (101.8 yards per game) have come on 23 receptions with one touchdown.
- Kaylon Geiger has totaled 232 receiving yards (58.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 14 passes this year.
- Dalton Rigdon's four grabs have yielded 107 yards (26.8 ypg).
West Virginia Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
LIU Post
W 66-0
Home
9/18/2021
Virginia Tech
W 27-21
Home
9/25/2021
Oklahoma
L 16-13
Away
10/2/2021
Texas Tech
-
Home
10/9/2021
Baylor
-
Away
10/23/2021
TCU
-
Away
10/30/2021
Iowa State
-
Home
Texas Tech Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
SFA
W 28-22
Home
9/18/2021
Florida International
W 54-21
Home
9/25/2021
Texas
L 70-35
Away
10/2/2021
West Virginia
-
Away
10/9/2021
TCU
-
Home
10/16/2021
Kansas
-
Away
10/23/2021
Kansas State
-
Home
How To Watch
October
2
2021
Texas Tech at West Virginia
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
