Texas Tech vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 0-0 Big 12) have home advantage in a Big 12 showdown versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Texas Tech

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

West Virginia and Texas Tech Stats

This year, the Mountaineers score just 1.0 fewer point per game (32.5) than the Red Raiders give up (33.5).

This year, the Mountaineers have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Red Raiders' takeaways (6).

The Red Raiders have scored 38.8 points per game this year, 22.0 more than the Mountaineers have given up.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over five more times (8 total) than the Mountaineers have forced a turnover (3) this season.

West Virginia Players to Watch

Jarret Doege leads West Virginia with 889 passing yards (222.3 ypg) on 73-of-116 passing with six touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Leddie Brown's team-high 321 rushing yards (80.3 per game) have come on 66 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 88 yards (22.0 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Garrett Greene has racked up 141 yards (35.3 per game) on 23 attempts with three touchdowns.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton's 219 receiving yards (54.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 15 receptions and one touchdown.

Sam James has totaled 187 receiving yards (46.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 15 passes this year.

Winston Wright's 17 catches are good enough for 172 yards (43.0 ypg).

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Tyler Shough has 861 passing yards (215.3 ypg) to lead Texas Tech, completing 69.2% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

Tahj Brooks has carried the ball 35 times for a team-high 296 yards (74.0 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Xavier White has collected 130 yards (32.5 per game) on 23 carries with one touchdown.

Erik Ezukanma's team-leading 407 receiving yards (101.8 yards per game) have come on 23 receptions with one touchdown.

Kaylon Geiger has totaled 232 receiving yards (58.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 14 passes this year.

Dalton Rigdon's four grabs have yielded 107 yards (26.8 ypg).

West Virginia Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 LIU Post W 66-0 Home 9/18/2021 Virginia Tech W 27-21 Home 9/25/2021 Oklahoma L 16-13 Away 10/2/2021 Texas Tech - Home 10/9/2021 Baylor - Away 10/23/2021 TCU - Away 10/30/2021 Iowa State - Home

Texas Tech Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 SFA W 28-22 Home 9/18/2021 Florida International W 54-21 Home 9/25/2021 Texas L 70-35 Away 10/2/2021 West Virginia - Away 10/9/2021 TCU - Home 10/16/2021 Kansas - Away 10/23/2021 Kansas State - Home

