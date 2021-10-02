October 2, 2021
How to Watch Texas Tech at West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas Tech will be without quarterback Tyler Shough when it takes on West Virginia on Saturday.
In a Big 12 battle on Saturday afternoon, Texas Tech (3–1, 0–1) goes on the road to take on West Virginia (2–2, 0–1). One of these programs will get its first conference win of the 2021 season, but the Red Raiders will have to try for a victory without starting quarterback Tyler Shough.

How to Watch Texas Tech at West Virginia:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Texas Tech at West Virginia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Shough broke his collarbone during last week's blowout loss to Texas and is expected to be out until November.

Henry Colombi replaced Shough against Texas. He played well in relief, going 17-for-23 for 324 yards and three touchdowns. The Red Raiders scored 35 points in the game but gave up fell 70–35 to the Longhorns.

Colombi started against the Mountaineers last year, going 22-for-28 for 169 yards and a touchdown and added 40 rushing yards and a score on the ground as well.

This season, Texas Tech ranks 20th in scoring offense but ranks just 114th in scoring defense, allowing 33.5 points per game.

The Mountaineers sit 50th in the FBS in points per game. Running back Leddie Brown is 20th in the country in touchdowns with six, with five of those coming on the ground.

Defense has been West Virginia's calling card, as it held Oklahoma to just 16 points last week in a loss. The team's 16.8 points allowed per game ranks 25th in the country. The team is also fourth in red zone defense and 36th in yards allowed per game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Texas Tech at West Virginia

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
