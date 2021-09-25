Texas and Texas Tech open Big 12 play against each other in the Battle For The Chancellor's Spurs, the 2021 edition.

Both Texas and Texas Tech were in the "others receiving votes" category of the AP Top 25 Poll last week. The two programs will meet on Saturday, with a win for either side potentially being enough to catapult them into the rankings.

How to Watch Texas vs. Texas Tech:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

You can stream the Texas Longhorns vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Texas was ranked earlier this year but dropped off after their 40-21 loss to Arkansas in Week 2. The Longhorns rebounded with a 58-0 win over Rice last week.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech was picked to finish ninth out of 10 teams in the Big 12 preseason media poll. Yet the Red Raiders have gotten off to a strong 3-0 start, including a season-opening 38-21 win over Houston.

All eyes will be on Texas' sophomore running back Bijan Robinson, who just last week tied Jamal Charles as the fastest Texas back to reach 1,000 career rushing yards. So far this season, he's run for 100 yards per game with five total touchdowns.

Robinson will test Texas Tech's ninth-ranked rush defense, which has allowed just 57.3 yards per game this year.

Last season's meeting between these two teams was one of the games of the year. Unranked Texas Tech took No. 8 Texas to overtime in a classic Big 12 shootout before the Longhorns took the game in overtime 63-56. It was Texas' third-straight win in the series, which they lead 53-17 all-time.

It will be a noon kickoff in Austin on Saturday, with coverage of the game on ABC.