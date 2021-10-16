    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Toledo Rockets vs. Central Michigan Chippewas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas quarterback Jacob Sirmon (3) is tackled by LSU Tigers linebacker Jarell Cherry (55) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas quarterback Jacob Sirmon (3) is tackled by LSU Tigers linebacker Jarell Cherry (55) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toledo Rockets (3-3, 0-0 MAC) will face a familiar foe as they visit the Central Michigan Chippewas (3-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium, in a MAC showdown. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Toledo

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Kelly/Shorts Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Toledo and Central Michigan Stats

    • This year, the Rockets score just 1.0 more point per game (28.5) than the Chippewas surrender (27.5).
    • The Rockets have two giveaways this season, while the Chippewas have six takeaways .
    • The Chippewas, on average, score 10.5 more points (28.0) than the Rockets allow (17.5).
    • The Chippewas have eight giveaways this season, while the Rockets have 12 takeaways .

    Toledo Players to Watch

    • Carter Bradley leads Toledo with 954 passing yards (159.0 ypg) on 74-of-124 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season.
    • Bryant Koback's team-high 463 rushing yards (77.2 per game) have come on 89 carries, with six touchdowns this year. He's also added 177 yards (29.5 per game) on 14 catches with one touchdown.
    • This season DeQuan Finn has taken 40 carries for 281 yards (46.8 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Devin Maddox's 375 receiving yards (62.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 23 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Isaiah Winstead's 15 receptions have netted him 173 yards (28.8 ypg).

    Central Michigan Players to Watch

    • Daniel Richardson leads Central Michigan with 1,020 passing yards (170.0 ypg) on 66-of-117 passing with nine touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.
    • Lew Nichols' team-high 591 rushing yards (98.5 per game) have come on 115 carries, with three touchdowns this year. He's also added 18 catches for 130 yards (21.7 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season De'Javion Stepney has racked up 109 yards (18.2 per game) on 13 attempts.
    • Dallas Dixon's team-high 501 receiving yards (83.5 yards per game) have come on 32 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • JaCorey Sullivan has recorded 366 receiving yards (61.0 yards per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes this year.
    • Kalil Pimpleton's 25 catches this season have resulted in 320 yards (53.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Toledo Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    Ball State

    W 22-12

    Away

    10/2/2021

    UMass

    W 45-7

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Northern Illinois

    L 22-20

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Central Michigan

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Western Michigan

    -

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Bowling Green

    -

    Away

    Central Michigan Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    Florida International

    W 31-27

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Miami (OH)

    L 28-17

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Ohio

    W 30-27

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Toledo

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Northern Illinois

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Western Michigan

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Kent State

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Toledo at Central Michigan

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Florida Gators linebacker Antwuan Powell (52) sacks Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Ken Seals (8) during a football game between the Florida Gators and the Vanderbilt Commodores at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. October 9, 2021. Flagi 100921 Gatorsvandyfb 40
    NCAA Football

    South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Luke Doty (4) scrambles against the Kentucky Wildcats in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_13610649 (1)
    Soccer

    How to Watch Atlético Ottawa at Forge FC

    33 minutes ago
    Oct 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Purdue vs. Iowa

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_16827014
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Kent State at Western Michigan

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_16831188
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Colorado

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_16733166
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Toledo vs. Central Michigan

    33 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs running back Ronnie Rivers (20) runs against UCLA Bruins defensive back Mo Osling III (7) in the third quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Fresno State vs. Wyoming

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_16925008
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs

    33 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy