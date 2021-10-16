Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas quarterback Jacob Sirmon (3) is tackled by LSU Tigers linebacker Jarell Cherry (55) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Toledo Rockets (3-3, 0-0 MAC) will face a familiar foe as they visit the Central Michigan Chippewas (3-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium, in a MAC showdown. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Toledo

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Toledo and Central Michigan Stats

This year, the Rockets score just 1.0 more point per game (28.5) than the Chippewas surrender (27.5).

The Rockets have two giveaways this season, while the Chippewas have six takeaways .

The Chippewas, on average, score 10.5 more points (28.0) than the Rockets allow (17.5).

The Chippewas have eight giveaways this season, while the Rockets have 12 takeaways .

Toledo Players to Watch

Carter Bradley leads Toledo with 954 passing yards (159.0 ypg) on 74-of-124 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Bryant Koback's team-high 463 rushing yards (77.2 per game) have come on 89 carries, with six touchdowns this year. He's also added 177 yards (29.5 per game) on 14 catches with one touchdown.

This season DeQuan Finn has taken 40 carries for 281 yards (46.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Devin Maddox's 375 receiving yards (62.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 23 receptions and three touchdowns.

Isaiah Winstead's 15 receptions have netted him 173 yards (28.8 ypg).

Central Michigan Players to Watch

Daniel Richardson leads Central Michigan with 1,020 passing yards (170.0 ypg) on 66-of-117 passing with nine touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Lew Nichols' team-high 591 rushing yards (98.5 per game) have come on 115 carries, with three touchdowns this year. He's also added 18 catches for 130 yards (21.7 per game) and one touchdown.

This season De'Javion Stepney has racked up 109 yards (18.2 per game) on 13 attempts.

Dallas Dixon's team-high 501 receiving yards (83.5 yards per game) have come on 32 receptions with five touchdowns.

JaCorey Sullivan has recorded 366 receiving yards (61.0 yards per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes this year.

Kalil Pimpleton's 25 catches this season have resulted in 320 yards (53.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Toledo Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Ball State W 22-12 Away 10/2/2021 UMass W 45-7 Away 10/9/2021 Northern Illinois L 22-20 Home 10/16/2021 Central Michigan - Away 10/23/2021 Western Michigan - Home 11/2/2021 Eastern Michigan - Home 11/10/2021 Bowling Green - Away

Central Michigan Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Florida International W 31-27 Home 10/2/2021 Miami (OH) L 28-17 Away 10/9/2021 Ohio W 30-27 Away 10/16/2021 Toledo - Home 10/23/2021 Northern Illinois - Home 11/3/2021 Western Michigan - Away 11/10/2021 Kent State - Home

