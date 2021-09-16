September 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Toledo Rockets vs. Colorado State Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets running back Bryant Koback (22) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27) and safety Kyle Hamilton (14) in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets running back Bryant Koback (22) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27) and safety Kyle Hamilton (14) in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Toledo Rockets (1-1) meet the Colorado State Rams (0-2) at the The Glass Bowl on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Toledo vs. Colorado State

Betting Information for Toledo vs. Colorado State

Toledo vs Colorado State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Toledo

-14.5

58.5

Toledo and Colorado State Stats

  • The Rockets rack up six more points per game (39) than the Rams give up (33).
  • This year, the Rockets have turned the ball over one time, while the Rams have forced one.
  • The Rockets have allowed 21 points per game this season, about the same amount as the 22 the Rams have scored.
  • The Rams have three giveaways this season, while the Rockets have five takeaways .

Toledo Players to Watch

  • Carter Bradley leads Toledo with 183 passing yards (183 ypg) on 8-of-11 passing with one touchdown compared to zero interceptions this season.
  • DeQuan Finn has carried the ball nine times for a team-high 82 yards (82 per game), with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Bryant Koback has 35 receiving yards (35 per game) on three catches, while also piling up 52 rushing yards (52 per game) on nine attempts with two touchdowns.
  • Devin Maddox's team-high 91 receiving yards (91 yards per game) have come on two receptions with one touchdown.
  • DeAmonte King's two grabs have turned into 34 yards (34 ypg).

Colorado State Players to Watch

  • Todd Centeio has 304 passing yards (304 ypg) to lead Colorado State, completing 69% of his passes and throwing one touchdown pass this season.
  • David Bailey's team-high 46 rushing yards (46 per game) have come on 19 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on three catches for 23 yards (23 per game) and one touchdown.
  • This season Marcus McElroy Jr. has racked up 35 yards (35 per game) on two attempts.
  • Trey McBride's team-leading 116 receiving yards (116 yards per game) have come on 13 receptions.
  • Dante Wright has recorded 103 receiving yards (103 yards per game), reeling in six passes this year.
  • Ty McCullouch's three catches have netted him 36 yards (36 ypg).

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
18
2021

Colorado at Colorado State

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

LPGA Brooke Henderson
Golf

How to Watch the LPGA Tour Cambia Portland Classic, First Round

Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) scrambles with the ball past Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (52) in the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
SI Guide

Giants Visit Washington To Start Week 2

Leicester City
Soccer

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Napoli

Sep 11, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Boise State vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

Sep 11, 2021; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Air Force Falcons running back Brad Roberts (20) slides over guard Hawk Wimmer (62) to score scores a fourth quarter touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Air Force vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

Chicago White Sox Tim Anderson
MLB

How to Watch Angels at White Sox

Kansas City Royals Salvador Perez
MLB

How to Watch A's at Royals

Sep 11, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Dylan Morris (9) passes in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Washington vs. Arkansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Charleston Southern vs. Monmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy