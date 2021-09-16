Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets running back Bryant Koback (22) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27) and safety Kyle Hamilton (14) in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Toledo Rockets (1-1) meet the Colorado State Rams (0-2) at the The Glass Bowl on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Toledo vs. Colorado State

Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021

Saturday, September 18, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Stadium: The Glass Bowl

Betting Information for Toledo vs. Colorado State

Favorite Spread Total Toledo -14.5 58.5

Toledo and Colorado State Stats

The Rockets rack up six more points per game (39) than the Rams give up (33).

This year, the Rockets have turned the ball over one time, while the Rams have forced one.

The Rockets have allowed 21 points per game this season, about the same amount as the 22 the Rams have scored.

The Rams have three giveaways this season, while the Rockets have five takeaways .

Toledo Players to Watch

Carter Bradley leads Toledo with 183 passing yards (183 ypg) on 8-of-11 passing with one touchdown compared to zero interceptions this season.

DeQuan Finn has carried the ball nine times for a team-high 82 yards (82 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Bryant Koback has 35 receiving yards (35 per game) on three catches, while also piling up 52 rushing yards (52 per game) on nine attempts with two touchdowns.

Devin Maddox's team-high 91 receiving yards (91 yards per game) have come on two receptions with one touchdown.

DeAmonte King's two grabs have turned into 34 yards (34 ypg).

Colorado State Players to Watch

Todd Centeio has 304 passing yards (304 ypg) to lead Colorado State, completing 69% of his passes and throwing one touchdown pass this season.

David Bailey's team-high 46 rushing yards (46 per game) have come on 19 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on three catches for 23 yards (23 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Marcus McElroy Jr. has racked up 35 yards (35 per game) on two attempts.

Trey McBride's team-leading 116 receiving yards (116 yards per game) have come on 13 receptions.

Dante Wright has recorded 103 receiving yards (103 yards per game), reeling in six passes this year.

Ty McCullouch's three catches have netted him 36 yards (36 ypg).

