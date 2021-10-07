    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch Toledo Rockets vs. Northern Illinois Huskies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Rocky Lombardi (12) throws the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenn Finch-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toledo Rockets (3-2, 0-0 MAC) meet a fellow MAC foe when they host the Northern Illinois Huskies (3-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the The Glass Bowl. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Toledo vs. Northern Illinois

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: The Glass Bowl
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Toledo vs. Northern Illinois

    Toledo vs Northern Illinois Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Toledo

    -12.5

    52.5

    Toledo and Northern Illinois Stats

    • The Rockets score 3.4 fewer points per game (30.2) than the Huskies give up (33.6).
    • The Rockets have turned the ball over two times this season, three fewer than the Huskies have forced (5).
    • The Huskies, on average, score 12.0 more points (28.6) than the Rockets allow (16.6).
    • This year the Huskies have eight turnovers, three fewer than the Rockets have takeaways (11).

    Toledo Players to Watch

    • Carter Bradley has 904 passing yards (180.8 ypg) to lead Toledo, completing 61.8% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and one interception this season.
    • Bryant Koback has carried the ball 77 times for a team-high 372 yards (74.4 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 12 catches for 92 yards (18.4 per game).
    • This season DeQuan Finn has piled up 34 carries for 256 yards (51.2 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Devin Maddox's team-high 341 receiving yards (68.2 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Isaiah Winstead has put together a 172-yard season so far (34.4 receiving yards per game), reeling in 14 passes.
    • Bryce Mitchell's 10 receptions have netted him 152 yards (30.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Northern Illinois Players to Watch

    • Rocky Lombardi has been a dual threat to lead Northern Illinois in both passing and rushing. He has 781 passing yards (156.2 ypg), completing 57% of his passes and throwing five touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 229 yards (45.8 ypg) on 31 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • Harrison Waylee has carried the ball 101 times for a team-high 574 yards (114.8 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • Tyrice Richie's 217 receiving yards (43.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 21 receptions.
    • Cole Tucker has collected 206 receiving yards (41.2 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 12 passes this year.
    • Trayvon Rudolph's eight catches have netted him 125 yards (25.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Northern Illinois at Toledo

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

