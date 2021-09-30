September 30, 2021
How to Watch Toledo Rockets vs. UMass Minutemen: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets quarterback Dequan Finn (7) celebrates after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The UMass Minutemen (0-4) host the Toledo Rockets (2-2) at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch UMass vs. Toledo

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: NESN
  • Stadium: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Toledo and UMass Stats

  • The Rockets score 26.5 points per game, 21.3 fewer than the Minutemen allow per contest (47.8).
  • The Rockets have two giveaways this season, while the Minutemen have five takeaways .
  • The Minutemen's average points scored this year (16.5) and the Rockets' points allowed (19.0) are within 2.5 points of each other.
  • This year the Minutemen have six turnovers, one fewer than the Rockets have takeaways (7).

Toledo Players to Watch

  • Carter Bradley has 794 passing yards (198.5 ypg) to lead Toledo, completing 62% of his passes and throwing two touchdown passes and one interception this season.
  • Bryant Koback's team-high 290 rushing yards (72.5 per game) have come on 66 carries, with three touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 83 yards (20.8 per game).
  • This season DeQuan Finn has rushed for 213 yards (53.3 per game) on 29 carries with three touchdowns.
  • Devin Maddox's 329 receiving yards (82.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 16 receptions and two touchdowns.
  • Bryce Mitchell has totaled 146 receiving yards (36.5 yards per game), hauling in nine passes this year.
  • Isaiah Winstead has hauled in 10 grabs for 97 yards (24.3 ypg) this season.

UMass Players to Watch

  • Brady Olson leads UMass with 588 passing yards (147.0 ypg) on 50-of-90 passing with five touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Ellis Merriweather, has carried the ball 43 times for 231 yards (57.8 per game) this year.
  • This season Kay'Ron Adams has racked up 91 yards (22.8 per game) on 27 carries with one touchdown.
  • Rico Arnold's 181 receiving yards (45.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 12 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Melvin Hill has racked up 101 receiving yards (25.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in seven passes this year.
  • Tray Pettway's seven grabs have netted him 74 yards (18.5 ypg).

Toledo Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Notre Dame

L 32-29

Away

9/18/2021

Colorado State

L 22-6

Home

9/25/2021

Ball State

W 22-12

Away

10/2/2021

UMass

-

Away

10/9/2021

Northern Illinois

-

Home

10/16/2021

Central Michigan

-

Away

10/23/2021

Western Michigan

-

Home

UMass Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Boston College

L 45-28

Home

9/18/2021

Eastern Michigan

L 42-28

Home

9/25/2021

Coastal Carolina

L 53-3

Away

10/2/2021

Toledo

-

Home

10/9/2021

UConn

-

Home

10/23/2021

Florida State

-

Away

10/30/2021

Liberty

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Toledo at Massachusetts

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
