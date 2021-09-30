Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets quarterback Dequan Finn (7) celebrates after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The UMass Minutemen (0-4) host the Toledo Rockets (2-2) at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch UMass vs. Toledo

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Stadium: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Toledo and UMass Stats

The Rockets score 26.5 points per game, 21.3 fewer than the Minutemen allow per contest (47.8).

The Rockets have two giveaways this season, while the Minutemen have five takeaways .

The Minutemen's average points scored this year (16.5) and the Rockets' points allowed (19.0) are within 2.5 points of each other.

This year the Minutemen have six turnovers, one fewer than the Rockets have takeaways (7).

Toledo Players to Watch

Carter Bradley has 794 passing yards (198.5 ypg) to lead Toledo, completing 62% of his passes and throwing two touchdown passes and one interception this season.

Bryant Koback's team-high 290 rushing yards (72.5 per game) have come on 66 carries, with three touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 83 yards (20.8 per game).

This season DeQuan Finn has rushed for 213 yards (53.3 per game) on 29 carries with three touchdowns.

Devin Maddox's 329 receiving yards (82.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 16 receptions and two touchdowns.

Bryce Mitchell has totaled 146 receiving yards (36.5 yards per game), hauling in nine passes this year.

Isaiah Winstead has hauled in 10 grabs for 97 yards (24.3 ypg) this season.

UMass Players to Watch

Brady Olson leads UMass with 588 passing yards (147.0 ypg) on 50-of-90 passing with five touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ellis Merriweather, has carried the ball 43 times for 231 yards (57.8 per game) this year.

This season Kay'Ron Adams has racked up 91 yards (22.8 per game) on 27 carries with one touchdown.

Rico Arnold's 181 receiving yards (45.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 12 receptions with one touchdown.

Melvin Hill has racked up 101 receiving yards (25.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in seven passes this year.

Tray Pettway's seven grabs have netted him 74 yards (18.5 ypg).

Toledo Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Notre Dame L 32-29 Away 9/18/2021 Colorado State L 22-6 Home 9/25/2021 Ball State W 22-12 Away 10/2/2021 UMass - Away 10/9/2021 Northern Illinois - Home 10/16/2021 Central Michigan - Away 10/23/2021 Western Michigan - Home

UMass Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Boston College L 45-28 Home 9/18/2021 Eastern Michigan L 42-28 Home 9/25/2021 Coastal Carolina L 53-3 Away 10/2/2021 Toledo - Home 10/9/2021 UConn - Home 10/23/2021 Florida State - Away 10/30/2021 Liberty - Away

Regional restrictions apply.