The UMass Minutemen (0-4) host the Toledo Rockets (2-2) at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch UMass vs. Toledo
- Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Stadium: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
Toledo and UMass Stats
- The Rockets score 26.5 points per game, 21.3 fewer than the Minutemen allow per contest (47.8).
- The Rockets have two giveaways this season, while the Minutemen have five takeaways .
- The Minutemen's average points scored this year (16.5) and the Rockets' points allowed (19.0) are within 2.5 points of each other.
- This year the Minutemen have six turnovers, one fewer than the Rockets have takeaways (7).
Toledo Players to Watch
- Carter Bradley has 794 passing yards (198.5 ypg) to lead Toledo, completing 62% of his passes and throwing two touchdown passes and one interception this season.
- Bryant Koback's team-high 290 rushing yards (72.5 per game) have come on 66 carries, with three touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 83 yards (20.8 per game).
- This season DeQuan Finn has rushed for 213 yards (53.3 per game) on 29 carries with three touchdowns.
- Devin Maddox's 329 receiving yards (82.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 16 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Bryce Mitchell has totaled 146 receiving yards (36.5 yards per game), hauling in nine passes this year.
- Isaiah Winstead has hauled in 10 grabs for 97 yards (24.3 ypg) this season.
UMass Players to Watch
- Brady Olson leads UMass with 588 passing yards (147.0 ypg) on 50-of-90 passing with five touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Ellis Merriweather, has carried the ball 43 times for 231 yards (57.8 per game) this year.
- This season Kay'Ron Adams has racked up 91 yards (22.8 per game) on 27 carries with one touchdown.
- Rico Arnold's 181 receiving yards (45.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 12 receptions with one touchdown.
- Melvin Hill has racked up 101 receiving yards (25.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in seven passes this year.
- Tray Pettway's seven grabs have netted him 74 yards (18.5 ypg).
Toledo Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Notre Dame
L 32-29
Away
9/18/2021
Colorado State
L 22-6
Home
9/25/2021
Ball State
W 22-12
Away
10/2/2021
UMass
-
Away
10/9/2021
Northern Illinois
-
Home
10/16/2021
Central Michigan
-
Away
10/23/2021
Western Michigan
-
Home
UMass Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Boston College
L 45-28
Home
9/18/2021
Eastern Michigan
L 42-28
Home
9/25/2021
Coastal Carolina
L 53-3
Away
10/2/2021
Toledo
-
Home
10/9/2021
UConn
-
Home
10/23/2021
Florida State
-
Away
10/30/2021
Liberty
-
Away
