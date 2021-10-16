Toledo and Central Michigan meet in college football with both teams looking to get a leg up in the tightly-packed MAC West.

Other than Northern Illinois, who is off to a 2–0 start in conference play, the other five teams in the MAC's West division are all 1–1. On Saturday, two of those teams meet as Toledo and Central Michigan each try to get an early advantage in the standings.

How to Watch: Toledo vs. Central Michigan

Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

The game will be in Mount Pleasant, where the Chippewas have yet to lose this year. Their 2–0 home record includes wins over Florida International and Robert Morris.

On the other side is Toledo, which has picked up two of its three wins this year on the road. The Rockets traveled to beat Ball State and UMass. Their only road loss of the year came against No. 14 Notre Dame, who they took to the brink in what ended up being a 32–29 comeback win by the Irish.

Last year's meeting between these teams came down to the wire, with Toledo scoring the game-winning touchdown with just over a minute to play in a 24–23 victory. The Rockets have won 10 of the last 11 meetings between the two schools and hold a 27-19-3 advantage in a series that dates back to 1928.

