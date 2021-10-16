    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Toledo Rockets vs. Central Michigan Chippewas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Toledo and Central Michigan meet in college football with both teams looking to get a leg up in the tightly-packed MAC West.
    Author:

    Other than Northern Illinois, who is off to a 2–0 start in conference play, the other five teams in the MAC's West division are all 1–1. On Saturday, two of those teams meet as Toledo and Central Michigan each try to get an early advantage in the standings.

    How to Watch: Toledo vs. Central Michigan

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS Sports Network

    Live Stream Toledo Rockets vs. Central Michigan Chippewas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The game will be in Mount Pleasant, where the Chippewas have yet to lose this year. Their 2–0 home record includes wins over Florida International and Robert Morris.

    On the other side is Toledo, which has picked up two of its three wins this year on the road. The Rockets traveled to beat Ball State and UMass. Their only road loss of the year came against No. 14 Notre Dame, who they took to the brink in what ended up being a 32–29 comeback win by the Irish.

    Last year's meeting between these teams came down to the wire, with Toledo scoring the game-winning touchdown with just over a minute to play in a 24–23 victory. The Rockets have won 10 of the last 11 meetings between the two schools and hold a 27-19-3 advantage in a series that dates back to 1928.

    The kickoff on Saturday is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Catch the action on CBS Sports Network.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Toledo Rockets vs. Central Michigan Chippewas

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    3:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_13610649 (1)
    Soccer

    How to Watch Atlético Ottawa at Forge FC

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Purdue vs. Iowa

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16827014
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Kent State at Western Michigan

    3 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs running back Ronnie Rivers (20) runs against UCLA Bruins defensive back Mo Osling III (7) in the third quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Fresno State vs. Wyoming

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16831188
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Colorado

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16733166
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Toledo vs. Central Michigan

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16925008
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16903805
    MLS

    How to Watch Los Angeles FC at San Jose Quakes

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back King Doerue (22) pushes through a line of Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Minnesota won 20 to 13. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Purdue vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy