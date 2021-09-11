September 11, 2021
How to Watch Towson at New Hampshire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Tigers and Wildcats each look to stay unbeaten on Saturday night.
Author:

Towson (1-0) and New Hampshire (1-0) will meet Saturday night on the Wildcats' home turf as both squads try to secure a second straight win to start the FCS season.

How to Watch:

Date: Sep. 11, 2021

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live stream the Towson at New Hampshire game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Towson is coming off of a big win against Morgan State last weekend. The Tigers shut out the Bears 31-0.

Towson quarterback Chris Ferguson went 20-for-33 for 269 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception.

The Towson defense defense held the Bears' three quarterbacks to a combined 6-for-21 performance, and Morgan State's leading rusher Jairus Grissom managed just 35 yards.

The Wildcats received votes in the FCS top 25 poll this week after picking up a 27-21 win over Stony Brook.

New Hampshire quarterback Bret Edwards went 17-for-25 for 233 yards and three touchdowns in the win, while running back Carlos Washington added 63 rushing yards on 16 carries. Receiver Brian Espanet had five catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense picked off Seawolves quarterback Tyquell Fields twice.

New Hampshire leads the all-time series with Towson 9-3 and has won the last two meetings, most recently a 40-17 victory in 2017.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

