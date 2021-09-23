Towson vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

The San Diego State Aztecs (3-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Towson Tigers (1-2). Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch San Diego State vs. Towson
- Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Stadium: San Diego County Credit Union Stadium
San Diego State and Towson Stats
- The Aztecs rack up 12.7 more points per game (33.0) than the Tigers surrender (20.3).
- This year, the Aztecs have turned the ball over four times, four more than the Tigers' takeaways (0).
- The Aztecs defense has allowed 18.3 points per game this year, close to the same as the 17.3 the Tigers have scored.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over zero times, five fewer times than the Aztecs have forced turnovers (5).
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Jordon Brookshire leads San Diego State with 298 passing yards (99.3 ypg) on 17-of-35 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season.
- Greg Bell's team-high 405 rushing yards (135.0 per game) have come on 71 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Lucas Johnson has piled up 10 carries for 105 yards (35.0 per game).
- Daniel Bellinger's 138 receiving yards (46.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled five receptions and one touchdown.
- Kobe Smith has put up a 67-yard season so far (22.3 receiving yards per game), hauling in three passes.
- Ethan Dedeaux has hauled in two grabs for 43 yards (14.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
Towson Players to Watch
- Chris Ferguson leads Towson with 483 passing yards (161.0 ypg) on 45-of-77 passing with two touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
- Jerry Howard Jr. has carried the ball 43 times for a team-high 187 yards (62.3 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on six catches for 47 yards (15.7 per game).
- This season Devin Matthews has collected 67 yards (22.3 per game) on 24 carries with two touchdowns.
- Darian Street's team-high 144 receiving yards (48.0 yards per game) have come on eight receptions with one touchdown.
- Caleb Smith has put up a 137-yard season so far (45.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 10 passes.
- Ryan Rutkowski's seven catches this season have resulted in 95 yards (31.7 ypg).
San Diego State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
New Mexico State
W 28-10
Home
9/11/2021
Arizona
W 38-14
Away
9/18/2021
Utah
W 33-31
Home
9/25/2021
Towson
-
Home
10/9/2021
New Mexico
-
Home
10/15/2021
San Jose State
-
Away
10/23/2021
Air Force
-
Away
Towson Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Morgan State
W 31-0
Away
9/11/2021
New Hampshire
L 26-14
Away
9/18/2021
North Dakota State
L 35-7
Home
9/25/2021
San Diego State
-
Away
10/9/2021
Stony Brook
-
Home
10/16/2021
Rhode Island
-
Home
10/23/2021
William & Mary
-
Away
