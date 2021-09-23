Towson vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) catches a pass in th end zone for two point conversion against Utah Utes cornerback Malone Mataele (15) during overtime at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego State Aztecs (3-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Towson Tigers (1-2). Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Towson

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Stadium: San Diego County Credit Union Stadium

San Diego State and Towson Stats

The Aztecs rack up 12.7 more points per game (33.0) than the Tigers surrender (20.3).

This year, the Aztecs have turned the ball over four times, four more than the Tigers' takeaways (0).

The Aztecs defense has allowed 18.3 points per game this year, close to the same as the 17.3 the Tigers have scored.

The Tigers have turned the ball over zero times, five fewer times than the Aztecs have forced turnovers (5).

San Diego State Players to Watch

Jordon Brookshire leads San Diego State with 298 passing yards (99.3 ypg) on 17-of-35 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Greg Bell's team-high 405 rushing yards (135.0 per game) have come on 71 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

This season Lucas Johnson has piled up 10 carries for 105 yards (35.0 per game).

Daniel Bellinger's 138 receiving yards (46.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled five receptions and one touchdown.

Kobe Smith has put up a 67-yard season so far (22.3 receiving yards per game), hauling in three passes.

Ethan Dedeaux has hauled in two grabs for 43 yards (14.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Towson Players to Watch

Chris Ferguson leads Towson with 483 passing yards (161.0 ypg) on 45-of-77 passing with two touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Jerry Howard Jr. has carried the ball 43 times for a team-high 187 yards (62.3 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on six catches for 47 yards (15.7 per game).

This season Devin Matthews has collected 67 yards (22.3 per game) on 24 carries with two touchdowns.

Darian Street's team-high 144 receiving yards (48.0 yards per game) have come on eight receptions with one touchdown.

Caleb Smith has put up a 137-yard season so far (45.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 10 passes.

Ryan Rutkowski's seven catches this season have resulted in 95 yards (31.7 ypg).

San Diego State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 New Mexico State W 28-10 Home 9/11/2021 Arizona W 38-14 Away 9/18/2021 Utah W 33-31 Home 9/25/2021 Towson - Home 10/9/2021 New Mexico - Home 10/15/2021 San Jose State - Away 10/23/2021 Air Force - Away

Towson Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Morgan State W 31-0 Away 9/11/2021 New Hampshire L 26-14 Away 9/18/2021 North Dakota State L 35-7 Home 9/25/2021 San Diego State - Away 10/9/2021 Stony Brook - Home 10/16/2021 Rhode Island - Home 10/23/2021 William & Mary - Away

