Towson vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

September 23, 2021
How to Watch Towson Tigers vs. San Diego State Aztecs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) catches a pass in th end zone for two point conversion against Utah Utes cornerback Malone Mataele (15) during overtime at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) catches a pass in th end zone for two point conversion against Utah Utes cornerback Malone Mataele (15) during overtime at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego State Aztecs (3-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Towson Tigers (1-2). Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Towson

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: Stadium
  • Stadium: San Diego County Credit Union Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

San Diego State and Towson Stats

  • The Aztecs rack up 12.7 more points per game (33.0) than the Tigers surrender (20.3).
  • This year, the Aztecs have turned the ball over four times, four more than the Tigers' takeaways (0).
  • The Aztecs defense has allowed 18.3 points per game this year, close to the same as the 17.3 the Tigers have scored.
  • The Tigers have turned the ball over zero times, five fewer times than the Aztecs have forced turnovers (5).

San Diego State Players to Watch

  • Jordon Brookshire leads San Diego State with 298 passing yards (99.3 ypg) on 17-of-35 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season.
  • Greg Bell's team-high 405 rushing yards (135.0 per game) have come on 71 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
  • This season Lucas Johnson has piled up 10 carries for 105 yards (35.0 per game).
  • Daniel Bellinger's 138 receiving yards (46.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled five receptions and one touchdown.
  • Kobe Smith has put up a 67-yard season so far (22.3 receiving yards per game), hauling in three passes.
  • Ethan Dedeaux has hauled in two grabs for 43 yards (14.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Towson Players to Watch

  • Chris Ferguson leads Towson with 483 passing yards (161.0 ypg) on 45-of-77 passing with two touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
  • Jerry Howard Jr. has carried the ball 43 times for a team-high 187 yards (62.3 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on six catches for 47 yards (15.7 per game).
  • This season Devin Matthews has collected 67 yards (22.3 per game) on 24 carries with two touchdowns.
  • Darian Street's team-high 144 receiving yards (48.0 yards per game) have come on eight receptions with one touchdown.
  • Caleb Smith has put up a 137-yard season so far (45.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 10 passes.
  • Ryan Rutkowski's seven catches this season have resulted in 95 yards (31.7 ypg).

San Diego State Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

New Mexico State

W 28-10

Home

9/11/2021

Arizona

W 38-14

Away

9/18/2021

Utah

W 33-31

Home

9/25/2021

Towson

-

Home

10/9/2021

New Mexico

-

Home

10/15/2021

San Jose State

-

Away

10/23/2021

Air Force

-

Away

Towson Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Morgan State

W 31-0

Away

9/11/2021

New Hampshire

L 26-14

Away

9/18/2021

North Dakota State

L 35-7

Home

9/25/2021

San Diego State

-

Away

10/9/2021

Stony Brook

-

Home

10/16/2021

Rhode Island

-

Home

10/23/2021

William & Mary

-

Away

