September 25, 2021
How to Watch Towson Tigers at San Diego State Aztecs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

1-2 Towson will look to give the undefeated San Diego State (3-0) its first loss of the season in California.
Author:

Towson, who currently rank No. 8 in the CAA conference, come into the home of the Aztecs, who are ranked No. 2 in the Midwest Conference and trying to build an upset for the first loss of San Diego State's season.

How to Watch Towson Tigers vs. San Diego State Aztecs:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

You can live stream Towson Tigers vs. San Diego Aztecs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Towson is 1-2 on the season. It won its season opener on the road against Morgan State 31-0, but that was the highlight of their season so far. It proceeded to drop their next games to New Hampshire (26-14) and North Dakota State (35-7).

San Diego State, on the other hand, has yet to taste what it feels like to lose this year. It has a three-game winning streak going with dominant wins over New Mexico State (28-10) and Arizona (38-14) and a close win over Utah (33-31) in three overtimes.

San Diego State boasts one of the most prolific rushing offenses in the nation. It ranks No. 29 in rushing yards per game with 241 yards per game. Senior running back Greg Bell leads the way with 71 rushes for 405 yards through the three games.

Meanwhile, Towson doesn't have a specialty, it just does everything at an average level. It ranks No. 207 in passing yards per game and No. 145 in rushing yards per game. It is led by quarterback Chris Ferguson who averaged 161.0 passing yards per game. 

Towson does rank inside the top-100 in points scored at No. 92. However, this matchup is going to be one that puts that ranking to the test. It will need to score early and often to keep up with the Aztecs.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Towson Tigers at San Diego Aztecs

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
