The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2) and Troy Trojans (2-2) will do battle on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch South Carolina vs. Troy
- Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
South Carolina and Troy Stats
- The Gamecocks rack up 22.3 points per game, 6.8 more than the Trojans surrender per contest (15.5).
- The Gamecocks have six giveaways this season, while the Trojans have seven takeaways .
- The Trojans, on average, score 8.0 more points (26.3) than the Gamecocks allow (18.3).
- This year the Trojans have five turnovers, five fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (10).
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Zeb Noland has thrown for 396 yards (99.0 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 56.2% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and one interception this season.
- The team's top rusher, Zaquandre White, has carried the ball 22 times for 167 yards (41.8 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Juju McDowell has rushed for 130 yards (32.5 per game) on 28 carries.
- Josh Vann's 287 receiving yards (71.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 13 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Jalen Brooks has hauled in eight passes for 135 yards (33.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Jaheim Bell's four catches have netted him 61 yards (15.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
Troy Players to Watch
- Taylor Powell has 1,008 passing yards (252.0 ypg) to lead Troy, completing 68.8% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
- Kimani Vidal's team-high 224 rushing yards (56.0 per game) have come on 55 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
- This season B.J. Smith has piled up 23 carries for 82 yards (20.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Luke Whittemore's team-leading 252 receiving yards (63.0 yards per game) have come on 14 receptions with one touchdown.
- Tez Johnson has racked up 250 receiving yards (62.5 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 24 passes this year.
- Reggie Todd's 12 catches have netted him 161 yards (40.3 ypg).
South Carolina Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
East Carolina
W 20-17
Away
9/18/2021
Georgia
L 40-13
Away
9/25/2021
Kentucky
L 16-10
Home
10/2/2021
Troy
-
Home
10/9/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
10/16/2021
Vanderbilt
-
Home
10/23/2021
Texas A&M
-
Away
Troy Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Liberty
L 21-13
Home
9/18/2021
Southern Miss
W 21-9
Away
9/25/2021
UL Monroe
L 29-16
Away
10/2/2021
South Carolina
-
Away
10/9/2021
Georgia Southern
-
Home
10/16/2021
Texas State
-
Away
10/28/2021
Coastal Carolina
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
2
2021
Troy at South Carolina
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)