Troy Trojans quarterback Kaleb Barker (7) is tackled by Georgia State Panthers linebacker Jordan Strachan. Dsc 5671

The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2) and Troy Trojans (2-2) will do battle on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Troy

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium

Williams-Brice Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

South Carolina and Troy Stats

The Gamecocks rack up 22.3 points per game, 6.8 more than the Trojans surrender per contest (15.5).

The Gamecocks have six giveaways this season, while the Trojans have seven takeaways .

The Trojans, on average, score 8.0 more points (26.3) than the Gamecocks allow (18.3).

This year the Trojans have five turnovers, five fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (10).

South Carolina Players to Watch

Zeb Noland has thrown for 396 yards (99.0 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 56.2% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Zaquandre White, has carried the ball 22 times for 167 yards (41.8 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Juju McDowell has rushed for 130 yards (32.5 per game) on 28 carries.

Josh Vann's 287 receiving yards (71.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 13 receptions and two touchdowns.

Jalen Brooks has hauled in eight passes for 135 yards (33.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jaheim Bell's four catches have netted him 61 yards (15.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Troy Players to Watch

Taylor Powell has 1,008 passing yards (252.0 ypg) to lead Troy, completing 68.8% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal's team-high 224 rushing yards (56.0 per game) have come on 55 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

This season B.J. Smith has piled up 23 carries for 82 yards (20.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Luke Whittemore's team-leading 252 receiving yards (63.0 yards per game) have come on 14 receptions with one touchdown.

Tez Johnson has racked up 250 receiving yards (62.5 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 24 passes this year.

Reggie Todd's 12 catches have netted him 161 yards (40.3 ypg).

South Carolina Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 East Carolina W 20-17 Away 9/18/2021 Georgia L 40-13 Away 9/25/2021 Kentucky L 16-10 Home 10/2/2021 Troy - Home 10/9/2021 Tennessee - Away 10/16/2021 Vanderbilt - Home 10/23/2021 Texas A&M - Away

Troy Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Liberty L 21-13 Home 9/18/2021 Southern Miss W 21-9 Away 9/25/2021 UL Monroe L 29-16 Away 10/2/2021 South Carolina - Away 10/9/2021 Georgia Southern - Home 10/16/2021 Texas State - Away 10/28/2021 Coastal Carolina - Away

Regional restrictions apply.