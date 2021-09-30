September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Troy Trojans vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Troy Trojans quarterback Kaleb Barker (7) is tackled by Georgia State Panthers linebacker Jordan Strachan. Dsc 5671

Troy Trojans quarterback Kaleb Barker (7) is tackled by Georgia State Panthers linebacker Jordan Strachan. Dsc 5671

The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2) and Troy Trojans (2-2) will do battle on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Troy

South Carolina and Troy Stats

  • The Gamecocks rack up 22.3 points per game, 6.8 more than the Trojans surrender per contest (15.5).
  • The Gamecocks have six giveaways this season, while the Trojans have seven takeaways .
  • The Trojans, on average, score 8.0 more points (26.3) than the Gamecocks allow (18.3).
  • This year the Trojans have five turnovers, five fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (10).

South Carolina Players to Watch

  • Zeb Noland has thrown for 396 yards (99.0 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 56.2% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and one interception this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Zaquandre White, has carried the ball 22 times for 167 yards (41.8 per game), with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Juju McDowell has rushed for 130 yards (32.5 per game) on 28 carries.
  • Josh Vann's 287 receiving yards (71.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 13 receptions and two touchdowns.
  • Jalen Brooks has hauled in eight passes for 135 yards (33.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
  • Jaheim Bell's four catches have netted him 61 yards (15.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Troy Players to Watch

  • Taylor Powell has 1,008 passing yards (252.0 ypg) to lead Troy, completing 68.8% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
  • Kimani Vidal's team-high 224 rushing yards (56.0 per game) have come on 55 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
  • This season B.J. Smith has piled up 23 carries for 82 yards (20.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Luke Whittemore's team-leading 252 receiving yards (63.0 yards per game) have come on 14 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Tez Johnson has racked up 250 receiving yards (62.5 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 24 passes this year.
  • Reggie Todd's 12 catches have netted him 161 yards (40.3 ypg).

South Carolina Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

East Carolina

W 20-17

Away

9/18/2021

Georgia

L 40-13

Away

9/25/2021

Kentucky

L 16-10

Home

10/2/2021

Troy

-

Home

10/9/2021

Tennessee

-

Away

10/16/2021

Vanderbilt

-

Home

10/23/2021

Texas A&M

-

Away

Troy Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Liberty

L 21-13

Home

9/18/2021

Southern Miss

W 21-9

Away

9/25/2021

UL Monroe

L 29-16

Away

10/2/2021

South Carolina

-

Away

10/9/2021

Georgia Southern

-

Home

10/16/2021

Texas State

-

Away

10/28/2021

Coastal Carolina

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Troy at South Carolina

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Jack Miller III (9) hands the ball off to Ohio State Buckeyes running back Master Teague III (33) during the game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio Sept. 25. Ohio State would win the game 59-7 Osu21akr Njg 017
NCAA Football

Rutgers vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

7 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Delaware Fightin Blue Hens quarterback Nolan Henderson (2) prepares for the snap in front of Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Tyshon Fogg (8) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Delaware vs. Albany (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

9 minutes ago
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) jumps across the goal line for a late third quarter touchdown. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, September 26, 2021. The Jaguars went into the half with a 13 to 7 lead but fell to the Cardinals with a final score of 19 to 31. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 092621 Bsjagsvscardina 17
NFL

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/30/2021

11 minutes ago
Sep 3, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Northern Colorado Bears quarterback Dylan McCaffrey (12) prepares to pass in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Montana State vs. Northern Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

13 minutes ago
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) loses his helmet as he is brought down by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker nose tackle Bryson Williams (91) during their football game Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Badgersvsnotredame 0925211747djp
NCAA Football

Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

15 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Brendon Lewis (12) runs with the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Colorado vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

16 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan (42) reaches out to tackle Missouri State Bears running back Kevon Latulas (5) during the second quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Illinois State vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

19 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders quarterback Beau English (17) throws a pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Richmond vs. Elon: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

21 minutes ago
Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Princeton vs. Columbia: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

29 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy