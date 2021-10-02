Troy travels down to South Carolina to play the Gamecocks on Saturday afternoon.

On paper, the Trojans are the weaker team in this contest. However, if the Gamecocks aren't playing to their full potential, Troy could end up upsetting the SEC team.

How to Watch Troy Trojans vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Online:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Troy (2-2) had its biggest game so far against Liberty University in which the Trojans faced NFL-hopeful quarterback Malik Willis. Outside of that game, the Trojans have played subpar talent and lost to UL Monroe.

South Carolina, which is a talented team, plays in the hardest conference in college football. So far, the Gamecocks have lost to the No. 2 ranked team in the nation, Georgia, and Kentucky—two conference games.

Troy averaged 344.5 yards of offense per game led by quarterback Taylor Powell who has already surpassed 1,000 passing yards on the season with 1,008. He also boasts seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

South Carolina's averages between rushing and passing yards per game is only separated by 69.7 yards. They have a four-headed rushing attack led by ZaQuandre White, 167 yards; Juju McDowell, 126 yards; Kevin Harris, 102 yards; and MarShawn Lloyd, 98 yards.

It's projected to be a close game and will be one that fans don't want to miss this Saturday.

