Tulane vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/7/2021

October 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Tulane Green Wave vs. Houston Cougars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Oct 2, 2021; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Cameron Carroll (20) scores a touchdown against the East Carolina Pirates in the second half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 2, 2021; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Cameron Carroll (20) scores a touchdown against the East Carolina Pirates in the second half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Cougars (4-1, 0-0 AAC) will square off against a familiar opponent as they visit the Tulane Green Wave (1-4, 0-0 AAC) on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Yulman Stadium, in an AAC clash. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Tulane vs. Houston

Betting Information for Houston vs. Tulane

Houston vs Tulane Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Houston

-6

59

Houston and Tulane Stats

  • The Cougars put up 3.6 fewer points per game (36.6) than the Green Wave surrender (40.2).
  • The Cougars have six giveaways this season, while the Green Wave have seven takeaways .
  • The Green Wave have put an average of 35.0 points per game on the board this year, 20.0 more than the 15.0 the Cougars have surrendered.
  • This season the Green Wave have turned the ball over 14 times, five more than the Cougars' takeaways (9).

Houston Players to Watch

  • Clayton Tune has thrown for 970 yards (194.0 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 71.3% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 68 rushing yards (13.6 ypg) on 29 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • Alton McCaskill has carried the ball 68 times for a team-high 310 yards (62.0 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 78 yards (15.6 per game) and one touchdown.
  • This season Ta'Zhawn Henry has rushed for 122 yards (24.4 per game) on 24 carries with three touchdowns.
  • Nathaniel Dell's 424 receiving yards (84.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions with three touchdowns.
  • Christian Trahan has recorded 178 receiving yards (35.6 yards per game), hauling in 15 passes this year.
  • Marcus Jones' 10 grabs are good enough for 109 yards (21.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Tulane Players to Watch

  • Michael Pratt leads Tulane with 1,150 passing yards (230.0 ypg) on 94-of-160 passing with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 117 rushing yards (23.4 ypg) on 50 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
  • The team's top rusher, Cameron Carroll, has carried the ball 42 times for 204 yards (40.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also caught eight passes for 96 yards (19.2 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Tyrick James' 289 receiving yards (57.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 19 receptions and two touchdowns.
  • Jaetavian Toles has collected 214 receiving yards (42.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes this year.
  • Deuce Watts' 13 grabs have netted him 205 yards (41.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
7
2021

Houston at Tulane

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) reacts in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 37-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/7/2021

8 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Alex Cook (5) and linebacker Jackson Sirmon (43) tackle Arkansas State Red Wolves running back Johnnie Lang Jr. (2) during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Arkansas State vs. Coastal Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/7/2021

48 minutes ago
Oct 2, 2021; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Cameron Carroll (20) scores a touchdown against the East Carolina Pirates in the second half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Tulane vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/7/2021

48 minutes ago
USATSI_16841947
NBA

How to Watch the Warriors vs. Trail Blazers

16 hours ago
Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the ball in overtime against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/4/2021

16 hours ago
USATSI_16836816
NFL

How to Watch Raiders at Chargers

18 hours ago
USATSI_16607223
WWE

How to Watch Monday Night Raw

18 hours ago
Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) dives in for a touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) looks on during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/4/2021

18 hours ago
USATSI_16840693
NBA

How to Watch Magic vs. Celtics

18 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy