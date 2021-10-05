Tulane vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/7/2021

Oct 2, 2021; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Cameron Carroll (20) scores a touchdown against the East Carolina Pirates in the second half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Cougars (4-1, 0-0 AAC) will square off against a familiar opponent as they visit the Tulane Green Wave (1-4, 0-0 AAC) on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Yulman Stadium, in an AAC clash. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Tulane vs. Houston

Game Day: Thursday, October 7, 2021

Thursday, October 7, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Yulman Stadium

Betting Information for Houston vs. Tulane

Favorite Spread Total Houston -6 59

Houston and Tulane Stats

The Cougars put up 3.6 fewer points per game (36.6) than the Green Wave surrender (40.2).

The Cougars have six giveaways this season, while the Green Wave have seven takeaways .

The Green Wave have put an average of 35.0 points per game on the board this year, 20.0 more than the 15.0 the Cougars have surrendered.

This season the Green Wave have turned the ball over 14 times, five more than the Cougars' takeaways (9).

Houston Players to Watch

Clayton Tune has thrown for 970 yards (194.0 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 71.3% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 68 rushing yards (13.6 ypg) on 29 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Alton McCaskill has carried the ball 68 times for a team-high 310 yards (62.0 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 78 yards (15.6 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Ta'Zhawn Henry has rushed for 122 yards (24.4 per game) on 24 carries with three touchdowns.

Nathaniel Dell's 424 receiving yards (84.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions with three touchdowns.

Christian Trahan has recorded 178 receiving yards (35.6 yards per game), hauling in 15 passes this year.

Marcus Jones' 10 grabs are good enough for 109 yards (21.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Tulane Players to Watch

Michael Pratt leads Tulane with 1,150 passing yards (230.0 ypg) on 94-of-160 passing with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 117 rushing yards (23.4 ypg) on 50 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Cameron Carroll, has carried the ball 42 times for 204 yards (40.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also caught eight passes for 96 yards (19.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Tyrick James' 289 receiving yards (57.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 19 receptions and two touchdowns.

Jaetavian Toles has collected 214 receiving yards (42.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes this year.

Deuce Watts' 13 grabs have netted him 205 yards (41.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

