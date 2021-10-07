Tulsa vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

Oct 2, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Memphis Tigers running back Rodrigues Clark (2) carries the ball in the second half against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-4, 0-0 AAC) will square off against a familiar opponent as they host the Memphis Tigers (3-2, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium, in an AAC battle. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Tulsa vs. Memphis

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Betting Information for Tulsa vs. Memphis

Favorite Spread Total Tulsa -3 61.5

Tulsa and Memphis Stats

This year, the Golden Hurricane average 10.0 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Tigers allow (32.2).

This year, the Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over nine times, six more than the Tigers' takeaways (3).

The Tigers, on average, score four more points (37.4) than the Golden Hurricane allow (33.4).

This year the Tigers have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Golden Hurricane's takeaways (6).

Tulsa Players to Watch

Davis Brin leads Tulsa with 1,466 passing yards (293.2 ypg) on 102-of-173 passing with six touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Shamari Brooks' team-high 290 rushing yards (58 per game) have come on 60 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Deneric Prince has piled up 47 carries for 261 yards (52.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Josh Johnson's team-leading 341 receiving yards (68.2 yards per game) have come on 26 receptions with one touchdown.

Sam Crawford Jr. has put together a 338-yard season so far (67.6 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes.

JuanCarlos Santana's 18 catches have netted him 271 yards (54.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

Memphis Players to Watch

Seth Henigan has 1,475 passing yards (295 ypg) to lead Memphis, completing 60.8% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and one interception this season.

Brandon Thomas' team-high 509 rushing yards (101.8 per game) have come on 74 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

This season Rodrigues Clark has racked up 265 yards (53 per game) on 39 carries with three touchdowns.

Calvin Austin III's team-leading 637 receiving yards (127.4 yards per game) have come on 35 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Sean Dykes has caught 22 passes for 391 yards (78.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Javon Ivory's 13 receptions are good enough for 205 yards (41 ypg) and two touchdowns.

