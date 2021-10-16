Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) and cornerback Denzel Burke (29) tackle Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Anthony Watkins (23) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Tulsa At Ohio State Football

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-4, 0-0 AAC) hit the road for an AAC clash against the South Florida Bulls (1-4, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch South Florida vs. Tulsa

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Tulsa and South Florida Stats

The Golden Hurricane score 11.7 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Bulls surrender (36.0).

This year, the Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over nine times, four more than the Bulls' takeaways (5).

The Golden Hurricane have allowed their opponents to score 32.7 points per game, 12.3 more than the 20.4 the Bulls are scoring per contest.

The Bulls have seven giveaways this season, while the Golden Hurricane have nine takeaways .

Tulsa Players to Watch

Davis Brin has 1,648 passing yards (274.7 ypg) to lead Tulsa, completing 58.2% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

Shamari Brooks has carried the ball 86 times for a team-high 416 yards (69.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Anthony Watkins has collected 282 yards (47.0 per game) on 34 carries with three touchdowns.

Josh Johnson's 481 receiving yards (80.2 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 34 receptions and two touchdowns.

Sam Crawford Jr. has racked up 369 receiving yards (61.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes this year.

JuanCarlos Santana's 19 grabs have yielded 282 yards (47.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

South Florida Players to Watch

Timmy McClain leads South Florida with 781 passing yards (156.2 ypg) on 54-of-92 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 158 rushing yards (31.6 ypg) on 54 carries.

The team's top rusher, Brian Battie, has carried the ball 31 times for 191 yards (38.2 per game) this year.

This season Jaren Mangham has rushed for 189 yards (37.8 per game) on 57 carries with nine touchdowns.

Xavier Weaver's team-high 328 receiving yards (65.6 yards per game) have come on 17 receptions with one touchdown.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has collected 124 receiving yards (24.8 yards per game), reeling in nine passes this year.

Demarcus Gregory's six receptions this season have resulted in 94 yards (18.8 ypg).

Tulsa Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Arkansas State W 41-34 Home 10/1/2021 Houston L 45-10 Home 10/9/2021 Memphis W 35-29 Home 10/16/2021 South Florida - Away 10/29/2021 Navy - Home 11/6/2021 Cincinnati - Away 11/13/2021 Tulane - Away

South Florida Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Florida A&M W 38-17 Home 9/25/2021 BYU L 35-27 Away 10/2/2021 SMU L 41-17 Away 10/16/2021 Tulsa - Home 10/23/2021 Temple - Home 10/28/2021 East Carolina - Away 11/6/2021 Houston - Home

