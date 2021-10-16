    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. South Florida Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) and cornerback Denzel Burke (29) tackle Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Anthony Watkins (23) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Tulsa At Ohio State Football

    Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) and cornerback Denzel Burke (29) tackle Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Anthony Watkins (23) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Tulsa At Ohio State Football

    The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-4, 0-0 AAC) hit the road for an AAC clash against the South Florida Bulls (1-4, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch South Florida vs. Tulsa

    Tulsa and South Florida Stats

    • The Golden Hurricane score 11.7 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Bulls surrender (36.0).
    • This year, the Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over nine times, four more than the Bulls' takeaways (5).
    • The Golden Hurricane have allowed their opponents to score 32.7 points per game, 12.3 more than the 20.4 the Bulls are scoring per contest.
    • The Bulls have seven giveaways this season, while the Golden Hurricane have nine takeaways .

    Tulsa Players to Watch

    • Davis Brin has 1,648 passing yards (274.7 ypg) to lead Tulsa, completing 58.2% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
    • Shamari Brooks has carried the ball 86 times for a team-high 416 yards (69.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Anthony Watkins has collected 282 yards (47.0 per game) on 34 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Josh Johnson's 481 receiving yards (80.2 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 34 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Sam Crawford Jr. has racked up 369 receiving yards (61.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes this year.
    • JuanCarlos Santana's 19 grabs have yielded 282 yards (47.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    South Florida Players to Watch

    • Timmy McClain leads South Florida with 781 passing yards (156.2 ypg) on 54-of-92 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 158 rushing yards (31.6 ypg) on 54 carries.
    • The team's top rusher, Brian Battie, has carried the ball 31 times for 191 yards (38.2 per game) this year.
    • This season Jaren Mangham has rushed for 189 yards (37.8 per game) on 57 carries with nine touchdowns.
    • Xavier Weaver's team-high 328 receiving yards (65.6 yards per game) have come on 17 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Jimmy Horn Jr. has collected 124 receiving yards (24.8 yards per game), reeling in nine passes this year.
    • Demarcus Gregory's six receptions this season have resulted in 94 yards (18.8 ypg).

    Tulsa Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    Arkansas State

    W 41-34

    Home

    10/1/2021

    Houston

    L 45-10

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Memphis

    W 35-29

    Home

    10/16/2021

    South Florida

    -

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Navy

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Tulane

    -

    Away

    South Florida Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Florida A&M

    W 38-17

    Home

    9/25/2021

    BYU

    L 35-27

    Away

    10/2/2021

    SMU

    L 41-17

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Tulsa

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Temple

    -

    Home

    10/28/2021

    East Carolina

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Houston

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Tulsa at South Florida

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) hands the ball to Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) in the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats At Notre Dame Fighting Irish 205
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch UCF vs. Cincinnati

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller (28) runs for a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Missouri

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16927691
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Nebraska at Minnesota

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16921953
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Michigan State at Indiana

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Yale vs. UConn

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch William & Mary vs. Maine

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Jake Arthurs (31) celebrates his touchdown against the Ohio Bobcats during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Rutgers vs. Northwestern

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs with the ball as Oklahoma Sooners safety Pat Fields (10) defends during the game at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Texas

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Jaren Mangham (0) reacts to the Brigham Young Cougars fans after his touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Tulsa vs. South Florida

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy