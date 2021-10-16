Publish date:
How to Watch Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. South Florida Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-4, 0-0 AAC) hit the road for an AAC clash against the South Florida Bulls (1-4, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch South Florida vs. Tulsa
- Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Raymond James Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Tulsa and South Florida Stats
- The Golden Hurricane score 11.7 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Bulls surrender (36.0).
- This year, the Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over nine times, four more than the Bulls' takeaways (5).
- The Golden Hurricane have allowed their opponents to score 32.7 points per game, 12.3 more than the 20.4 the Bulls are scoring per contest.
- The Bulls have seven giveaways this season, while the Golden Hurricane have nine takeaways .
Tulsa Players to Watch
- Davis Brin has 1,648 passing yards (274.7 ypg) to lead Tulsa, completing 58.2% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
- Shamari Brooks has carried the ball 86 times for a team-high 416 yards (69.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
- This season Anthony Watkins has collected 282 yards (47.0 per game) on 34 carries with three touchdowns.
- Josh Johnson's 481 receiving yards (80.2 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 34 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Sam Crawford Jr. has racked up 369 receiving yards (61.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes this year.
- JuanCarlos Santana's 19 grabs have yielded 282 yards (47.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
South Florida Players to Watch
- Timmy McClain leads South Florida with 781 passing yards (156.2 ypg) on 54-of-92 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 158 rushing yards (31.6 ypg) on 54 carries.
- The team's top rusher, Brian Battie, has carried the ball 31 times for 191 yards (38.2 per game) this year.
- This season Jaren Mangham has rushed for 189 yards (37.8 per game) on 57 carries with nine touchdowns.
- Xavier Weaver's team-high 328 receiving yards (65.6 yards per game) have come on 17 receptions with one touchdown.
- Jimmy Horn Jr. has collected 124 receiving yards (24.8 yards per game), reeling in nine passes this year.
- Demarcus Gregory's six receptions this season have resulted in 94 yards (18.8 ypg).
Tulsa Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/25/2021
Arkansas State
W 41-34
Home
10/1/2021
Houston
L 45-10
Home
10/9/2021
Memphis
W 35-29
Home
10/16/2021
South Florida
-
Away
10/29/2021
Navy
-
Home
11/6/2021
Cincinnati
-
Away
11/13/2021
Tulane
-
Away
South Florida Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Florida A&M
W 38-17
Home
9/25/2021
BYU
L 35-27
Away
10/2/2021
SMU
L 41-17
Away
10/16/2021
Tulsa
-
Home
10/23/2021
Temple
-
Home
10/28/2021
East Carolina
-
Away
11/6/2021
Houston
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
