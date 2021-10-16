    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. South Florida Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Coming off an upset win over Memphis, Tulsa looks to get above .500 in conference play as it hosts South Florida on Saturday.
    Author:

    Tulsa's win over Memphis last week was likely its biggest triumph of the season so far. The Golden Hurricane held off a late Memphis charge to pull off an upset homecoming win in a game that saw 30 combined points scored in the fourth quarter. 

    How to Watch: Tulsa vs. South Florida

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U

    Live Stream Tulsa vs. South Florida on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    That win gave Tulsa a 1-1 record in AAC play, and it looks to climb above .500 this week when it hosts UCF. The Bulls are coming off a bye week, giving them an extra week to prepare for this game.

    Before that week off, the Bulls had been through a very difficult stretch of their schedule. They played three ranked teams in four weeks in Florida, BYU and SMU. With early games like that, UCF should be battle-tested as its conference slate gets underway.

    This will be the fifth all-time meeting between the two schools, in a series that began in 2014. The Bulls won the first three matchups before Tulsa nabbed its first win with a 42-13 victory last year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. South Florida Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

