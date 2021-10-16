Coming off an upset win over Memphis, Tulsa looks to get above .500 in conference play as it hosts South Florida on Saturday.

Tulsa's win over Memphis last week was likely its biggest triumph of the season so far. The Golden Hurricane held off a late Memphis charge to pull off an upset homecoming win in a game that saw 30 combined points scored in the fourth quarter.

How to Watch: Tulsa vs. South Florida

Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

That win gave Tulsa a 1-1 record in AAC play, and it looks to climb above .500 this week when it hosts UCF. The Bulls are coming off a bye week, giving them an extra week to prepare for this game.

Before that week off, the Bulls had been through a very difficult stretch of their schedule. They played three ranked teams in four weeks in Florida, BYU and SMU. With early games like that, UCF should be battle-tested as its conference slate gets underway.

This will be the fifth all-time meeting between the two schools, in a series that began in 2014. The Bulls won the first three matchups before Tulsa nabbed its first win with a 42-13 victory last year.

