September 11, 2021
How to Watch Tulsa at Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After week one, Tulsa is looking for their first win and Oklahoma State is looking to keep their one-game winning streak alive heading into each team's second game.
Author:

Power-five conference program Oklahoma State Cowboys are welcoming the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes into Boone Pickens Stadium. You'll want to tune into this game because an upset could be brewing in Oklahoma.

How to Watch:

Date: September 11, 2021

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oklahoma State's first win came against Missouri State by the slim margin of 23-16. Not exactly the win spread you were hoping to see from the team tied for first in the Big 12, a big football conference.

Shane Illingworth threw for 315 yards and 1 touchdown with one interception. Tay Martin made the most of Illingworth's 315 yards catching 107 of them with his only touchdown, but the team only had 54 yards on the ground.

Tulsa was handed their first loss in their first game by UC Davis, 19-17. It wasn't the start the Hurricanes were looking for. Quarterback Davis Brin threw two interceptions and the team only had 201 passing yards.

Unlike Oklahoma State, Tulsa's offense works through their running game. Running back Deneric Prince ran for 179 yards and a touchdown in the win. Shamari Brooks ran for another 88 yards for a total of 283 yards on the ground.

Two power offenses with two opposite games. It will be up to the defense of either team to slow down what makes the offense powerful. Can Oklahoma State stop Tulsa's run game more than Tulsa can stop Oklahoma State's passing game?

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

