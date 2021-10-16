Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) hands the ball off to Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) in the second half of the NCAA football game on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Temple Owls 52-3. Temple Owls At Cincinnati Bearcats

The No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats (5-0, 0-0 AAC) have home advantage in an AAC showdown versus the UCF Knights (3-2, 0-0 AAC) at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. UCF

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Nippert Stadium

Cincinnati and UCF Stats

This year, the Bearcats average 13.6 more points per game (41.0) than the Knights surrender (27.4).

This year, the Bearcats have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Knights have takeaways (8).

The Knights have averaged 24.6 more points scored this season (36.8) than the Bearcats have allowed (12.2).

The Knights have six giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 15 takeaways .

Cincinnati Players to Watch

Desmond Ridder leads Cincinnati with 1,304 passing yards (260.8 ypg) on 95-of-145 passing with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 104 rushing yards (20.8 ypg) on 33 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Jerome Ford's team-high 520 rushing yards (104.0 per game) have come on 82 carries, with eight touchdowns this year.

Alec Pierce's 387 receiving yards (77.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 receptions with two touchdowns.

Tyler Scott has racked up 210 receiving yards (42.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in eight passes this year.

Michael Young Jr. has hauled in 15 catches for 163 yards (32.6 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

UCF Players to Watch

Dillon Gabriel has 814 passing yards (162.8 ypg) to lead UCF, completing 68.6% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 125 rushing yards (25.0 ypg) on 24 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Johnny Richardson, has carried the ball 42 times for 297 yards (59.4 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also caught six passes for 83 yards (16.6 per game).

This season Isaiah Bowser has piled up 51 carries for 268 yards (53.6 per game) and five touchdowns.

Ryan O'Keefe's 315 receiving yards (63.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 28 receptions and one touchdown.

Brandon Johnson has put up a 240-yard season so far (48.0 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, hauling in 20 passes.

Jaylon Robinson's 12 catches have turned into 234 yards (46.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Cincinnati Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Indiana W 38-24 Away 10/2/2021 Notre Dame W 24-13 Away 10/8/2021 Temple W 52-3 Home 10/16/2021 UCF - Home 10/23/2021 Navy - Away 10/30/2021 Tulane - Away 11/6/2021 Tulsa - Home

UCF Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/17/2021 Louisville L 42-35 Away 10/2/2021 Navy L 34-30 Away 10/9/2021 East Carolina W 20-16 Home 10/16/2021 Cincinnati - Away 10/22/2021 Memphis - Home 10/30/2021 Temple - Away 11/6/2021 Tulane - Home

