    • October 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UCF Knights vs. Cincinnati Bearcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) hands the ball off to Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) in the second half of the NCAA football game on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Temple Owls 52-3. Temple Owls At Cincinnati Bearcats

    The No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats (5-0, 0-0 AAC) have home advantage in an AAC showdown versus the UCF Knights (3-2, 0-0 AAC) at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cincinnati vs. UCF

    Cincinnati and UCF Stats

    • This year, the Bearcats average 13.6 more points per game (41.0) than the Knights surrender (27.4).
    • This year, the Bearcats have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Knights have takeaways (8).
    • The Knights have averaged 24.6 more points scored this season (36.8) than the Bearcats have allowed (12.2).
    • The Knights have six giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 15 takeaways .

    Cincinnati Players to Watch

    • Desmond Ridder leads Cincinnati with 1,304 passing yards (260.8 ypg) on 95-of-145 passing with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 104 rushing yards (20.8 ypg) on 33 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
    • Jerome Ford's team-high 520 rushing yards (104.0 per game) have come on 82 carries, with eight touchdowns this year.
    • Alec Pierce's 387 receiving yards (77.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Tyler Scott has racked up 210 receiving yards (42.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in eight passes this year.
    • Michael Young Jr. has hauled in 15 catches for 163 yards (32.6 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    UCF Players to Watch

    • Dillon Gabriel has 814 passing yards (162.8 ypg) to lead UCF, completing 68.6% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 125 rushing yards (25.0 ypg) on 24 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Johnny Richardson, has carried the ball 42 times for 297 yards (59.4 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also caught six passes for 83 yards (16.6 per game).
    • This season Isaiah Bowser has piled up 51 carries for 268 yards (53.6 per game) and five touchdowns.
    • Ryan O'Keefe's 315 receiving yards (63.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 28 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Brandon Johnson has put up a 240-yard season so far (48.0 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, hauling in 20 passes.
    • Jaylon Robinson's 12 catches have turned into 234 yards (46.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Cincinnati Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Indiana

    W 38-24

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Notre Dame

    W 24-13

    Away

    10/8/2021

    Temple

    W 52-3

    Home

    10/16/2021

    UCF

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Navy

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Tulane

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Tulsa

    -

    Home

    UCF Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/17/2021

    Louisville

    L 42-35

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Navy

    L 34-30

    Away

    10/9/2021

    East Carolina

    W 20-16

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Memphis

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Temple

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Tulane

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    UCF at Cincinnati

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
