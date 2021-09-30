The UCF Knights (2-1, 0-0 AAC) will clash with a fellow AAC team when they go to the Navy Midshipmen (0-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Navy vs. UCF
- Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stadium: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV
UCF and Navy Stats
- The Knights put up 44.7 points per game, 11.4 more than the Midshipmen allow per contest (33.3).
- This year, the Knights have turned the ball over three times, while the Midshipmen have forced three.
- The average points scored by the Midshipmen this season, 10.0, is 19.0 fewer than the 29.0 the Knights have given up per game.
- The Midshipmen have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Knights have forced (3).
UCF Players to Watch
- Dillon Gabriel leads UCF with 814 passing yards (271.3 ypg) on 70-of-102 passing with nine touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 125 rushing yards (41.7 ypg) on 24 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- The team's top rusher, Isaiah Bowser, has carried the ball 51 times for 268 yards (89.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
- This season Johnny Richardson has rushed for 134 yards (44.7 per game) on 15 carries.
- Jaylon Robinson's 234 receiving yards (78.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 12 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Ryan O'Keefe has totaled 229 receiving yards (76.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 15 passes this year.
- Brandon Johnson has hauled in 15 grabs for 151 yards (50.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.
Navy Players to Watch
- Xavier Arline leads Navy with 109 passing yards (36.3 ypg) on 5-of-14 passing this season. He also has 171 rushing yards (57.0 ypg) on 51 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- This season James Harris II has rushed for 144 yards (48.0 per game) on 30 carries.
- Mychal Cooper's team-high 128 receiving yards (42.7 yards per game) have come on six receptions.
- Tyger Goslin has put together a 27-yard season so far (9.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in two passes.
- Mark Walker's three catches have netted him 25 yards (8.3 ypg).
UCF Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/2/2021
Boise State
W 36-31
Home
9/11/2021
Bethune-Cookman
W 63-14
Home
9/17/2021
Louisville
L 42-35
Away
10/2/2021
Navy
-
Away
10/9/2021
East Carolina
-
Home
10/16/2021
Cincinnati
-
Away
10/22/2021
Memphis
-
Home
Navy Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Marshall
L 49-7
Home
9/11/2021
Air Force
L 23-3
Home
9/25/2021
Houston
L 28-20
Away
10/2/2021
UCF
-
Home
10/9/2021
SMU
-
Home
10/14/2021
Memphis
-
Away
10/23/2021
Cincinnati
-
Home
