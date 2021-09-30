September 30, 2021
How to Watch UCF Knights vs. Navy Midshipmen: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 17, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Dillon Gabriel (11) looks to pass against the Louisville Cardinals during the first quarter at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Central Florida 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 17, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Dillon Gabriel (11) looks to pass against the Louisville Cardinals during the first quarter at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Central Florida 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The UCF Knights (2-1, 0-0 AAC) will clash with a fellow AAC team when they go to the Navy Midshipmen (0-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Navy vs. UCF

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Stadium: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

UCF and Navy Stats

  • The Knights put up 44.7 points per game, 11.4 more than the Midshipmen allow per contest (33.3).
  • This year, the Knights have turned the ball over three times, while the Midshipmen have forced three.
  • The average points scored by the Midshipmen this season, 10.0, is 19.0 fewer than the 29.0 the Knights have given up per game.
  • The Midshipmen have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Knights have forced (3).

UCF Players to Watch

  • Dillon Gabriel leads UCF with 814 passing yards (271.3 ypg) on 70-of-102 passing with nine touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 125 rushing yards (41.7 ypg) on 24 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • The team's top rusher, Isaiah Bowser, has carried the ball 51 times for 268 yards (89.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
  • This season Johnny Richardson has rushed for 134 yards (44.7 per game) on 15 carries.
  • Jaylon Robinson's 234 receiving yards (78.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 12 receptions and two touchdowns.
  • Ryan O'Keefe has totaled 229 receiving yards (76.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 15 passes this year.
  • Brandon Johnson has hauled in 15 grabs for 151 yards (50.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Navy Players to Watch

  • Xavier Arline leads Navy with 109 passing yards (36.3 ypg) on 5-of-14 passing this season. He also has 171 rushing yards (57.0 ypg) on 51 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • This season James Harris II has rushed for 144 yards (48.0 per game) on 30 carries.
  • Mychal Cooper's team-high 128 receiving yards (42.7 yards per game) have come on six receptions.
  • Tyger Goslin has put together a 27-yard season so far (9.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in two passes.
  • Mark Walker's three catches have netted him 25 yards (8.3 ypg).

UCF Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/2/2021

Boise State

W 36-31

Home

9/11/2021

Bethune-Cookman

W 63-14

Home

9/17/2021

Louisville

L 42-35

Away

10/2/2021

Navy

-

Away

10/9/2021

East Carolina

-

Home

10/16/2021

Cincinnati

-

Away

10/22/2021

Memphis

-

Home

Navy Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Marshall

L 49-7

Home

9/11/2021

Air Force

L 23-3

Home

9/25/2021

Houston

L 28-20

Away

10/2/2021

UCF

-

Home

10/9/2021

SMU

-

Home

10/14/2021

Memphis

-

Away

10/23/2021

Cincinnati

-

Home

How To Watch

October
2
2021

UCF at Navy

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
