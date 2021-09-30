Sep 17, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Dillon Gabriel (11) looks to pass against the Louisville Cardinals during the first quarter at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Central Florida 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The UCF Knights (2-1, 0-0 AAC) will clash with a fellow AAC team when they go to the Navy Midshipmen (0-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Navy vs. UCF

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

UCF and Navy Stats

The Knights put up 44.7 points per game, 11.4 more than the Midshipmen allow per contest (33.3).

This year, the Knights have turned the ball over three times, while the Midshipmen have forced three.

The average points scored by the Midshipmen this season, 10.0, is 19.0 fewer than the 29.0 the Knights have given up per game.

The Midshipmen have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Knights have forced (3).

UCF Players to Watch

Dillon Gabriel leads UCF with 814 passing yards (271.3 ypg) on 70-of-102 passing with nine touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 125 rushing yards (41.7 ypg) on 24 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Isaiah Bowser, has carried the ball 51 times for 268 yards (89.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Johnny Richardson has rushed for 134 yards (44.7 per game) on 15 carries.

Jaylon Robinson's 234 receiving yards (78.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 12 receptions and two touchdowns.

Ryan O'Keefe has totaled 229 receiving yards (76.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 15 passes this year.

Brandon Johnson has hauled in 15 grabs for 151 yards (50.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Navy Players to Watch

Xavier Arline leads Navy with 109 passing yards (36.3 ypg) on 5-of-14 passing this season. He also has 171 rushing yards (57.0 ypg) on 51 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

This season James Harris II has rushed for 144 yards (48.0 per game) on 30 carries.

Mychal Cooper's team-high 128 receiving yards (42.7 yards per game) have come on six receptions.

Tyger Goslin has put together a 27-yard season so far (9.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in two passes.

Mark Walker's three catches have netted him 25 yards (8.3 ypg).

UCF Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/2/2021 Boise State W 36-31 Home 9/11/2021 Bethune-Cookman W 63-14 Home 9/17/2021 Louisville L 42-35 Away 10/2/2021 Navy - Away 10/9/2021 East Carolina - Home 10/16/2021 Cincinnati - Away 10/22/2021 Memphis - Home

Navy Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Marshall L 49-7 Home 9/11/2021 Air Force L 23-3 Home 9/25/2021 Houston L 28-20 Away 10/2/2021 UCF - Home 10/9/2021 SMU - Home 10/14/2021 Memphis - Away 10/23/2021 Cincinnati - Home

