How to Watch UCF vs. Cincinnati

The undefeated Cincinnati Bearcats face one of their toughest remaining tests in the UCF Knights.

No. 3 Cincinnati (5-0, 1-0) will look to stay in the drivers seat for a playoff berth on Saturday as it faces UCF (3-2, 1-1), one of the toughest games left on the team's schedule.

The Bearcats are undefeated and have got this far in impressive fashion, including a big win over Notre Dame. Luke Fickell has moved to 40-14 since taking over as Cincinnati's head coach.

The Bearcats are now ranked third in the country, the highest ranking ever for the program. Quarterback Desmond Ridder has led this Cincinnati offense, with 12 touchdown passes so far this season. The AAC leader in QBR, Ridder has come up big for Cincy.

UCF isn't playing the dominant football that it's played in recent years, but the Gus Malzahn era for the Knights has already featured a big win over Boise State.

The Knights will have to survive the loss of quarterback Dillon Gabriel though, who fractured his clavicle against Louisville and is out indefinitely. Freshman Mikey Keene is 1-1 as the starter with three touchdown passes. UCF is coming off of a 20-16 win over East Carolina.

The Bearcats have won the past two meetings in this series, evening it all-time at 3-3. Last year saw a game that came down to the wire, with Cincinnati winning 36-33.

With Gabriel out, it's going to be tough for UCF to muster up the offense to compete with Cincinnati, but the Knights still have a lot of talent on both sides of the ball.

