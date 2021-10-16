How to Watch UCF vs. Cincinnati

    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UCF Knights at Cincinnati Bearcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The undefeated Cincinnati Bearcats face one of their toughest remaining tests in the UCF Knights.
    Author:

    No. 3 Cincinnati (5-0, 1-0) will look to stay in the drivers seat for a playoff berth on Saturday as it faces UCF (3-2, 1-1), one of the toughest games left on the team's schedule.

    How to Watch: UCF at Cincinnati

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: ABC

    Live stream UCF at Cincinnati on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Bearcats are undefeated and have got this far in impressive fashion, including a big win over Notre Dame. Luke Fickell has moved to 40-14 since taking over as Cincinnati's head coach.

    The Bearcats are now ranked third in the country, the highest ranking ever for the program. Quarterback Desmond Ridder has led this Cincinnati offense, with 12 touchdown passes so far this season. The AAC leader in QBR, Ridder has come up big for Cincy.

    UCF isn't playing the dominant football that it's played in recent years, but the Gus Malzahn era for the Knights has already featured a big win over Boise State.

    The Knights will have to survive the loss of quarterback Dillon Gabriel though, who fractured his clavicle against Louisville and is out indefinitely. Freshman Mikey Keene is 1-1 as the starter with three touchdown passes. UCF is coming off of a 20-16 win over East Carolina.

    The Bearcats have won the past two meetings in this series, evening it all-time at 3-3. Last year saw a game that came down to the wire, with Cincinnati winning 36-33.

    With Gabriel out, it's going to be tough for UCF to muster up the offense to compete with Cincinnati, but the Knights still have a lot of talent on both sides of the ball.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    UCF at Cincinnati

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) hands the ball to Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) in the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats At Notre Dame Fighting Irish 205
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch UCF vs. Cincinnati

    1 minute ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller (28) runs for a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Missouri

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16927691
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Nebraska at Minnesota

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16921953
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Michigan State at Indiana

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Yale vs. UConn

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch William & Mary vs. Maine

    1 minute ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Jake Arthurs (31) celebrates his touchdown against the Ohio Bobcats during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Rutgers vs. Northwestern

    1 minute ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs with the ball as Oklahoma Sooners safety Pat Fields (10) defends during the game at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Texas

    1 minute ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Jaren Mangham (0) reacts to the Brigham Young Cougars fans after his touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Tulsa vs. South Florida

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy