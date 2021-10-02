October 2, 2021
How to Watch UCF Knights at Navy Midshipmen: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCF looks to adjust to life without injured quarterback Dillon Gabriel as it travels to face Navy on Saturday.
Author:

UCF (2–1) suffered its first loss of the season in its most recent game, falling 42–35 to Louisville. The Knights also lost starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel to a broken clavicle in the game.

After a bye week last week, UCF will look to rebound without Gabriel as it travels Saturday to face winless Navy (0–3).

How to Watch UCF at Navy:

Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Game TV: CBSSN

Live stream the UCF at Navy game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss of Gabriel could have a big impact on a Knights team that looked like a favorite to win the American Conference. They will look to get win in their conference opener against the Midshipmen.

Navy has lost to Marshall, Air Force and Houston so far this season. The 28–20 loss against Houston was the closest loss of the year for the Midshipmen. They led 17–7 at the half.

The Navy offense only scored 10 points in the first two games combined. The rushing attack has been slowed this year and Saturday they go against a UCF team that has been strong against the run.

The Knights will look to win without their starting quarterback while the Midshipmen look to get in the win column for the first time.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

UCF Knights at Navy Midshipmen

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

