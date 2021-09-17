The UCF Knights are sitting just outside the Top 25 and looking for a big primetime win Friday against Louisville.

The UCF Knights (2-0) have been one of the top Group of 5 programs over the past few seasons, but after last year's 6-4 campaign saw the team fail to reach double-digit wins for the first time since 2016, the Knights entered 2021 with a little more doubt.

Having to replace head coach Josh Heupel, who left to take over at Tennessee, only added to the uncertainty.

How to Watch UCF at Louisville:

Game Date: Sept. 17, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET



TV: ESPN

After beating Boise State, another perennial Group of 5 power, in the opener behind the leadership of new head coach Gus Malzahn, and then blowing out Bethune-Cookman in their last game, the Knights sit just outside the Top 25 in both the AP and coaches polls.

UCF might just be back to its double-digit wins ways.

It'll face a tough road test Friday though, as the Knights visit the Louisville Cardinals (1-1). The Cardinals have been a solid ACC team since 2014, though a two-win campaign in 2018 and a 4-7 season in 2020 have clouded the outlook for the program.

The Cardinals opened the season with a 43-24 loss to a ranked Ole Miss team, then followed that up with a 30-3 win over FCS program Eastern Kentucky.

UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel is 14th in the FBS in passing yards so far and is tied for seventh in passing touchdowns with six. Running back Isaiah Bowser is second in the FBS in rushing touchdowns with five, while the Knights as a team are second in the FBS in total offensive yards per game, behind only Memphis.

Louisville is just 66th in yards per game, but freshman wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce has been a bright spot and is coming off a four-catch, 150-yard game that saw him tie the school record for longest reception with a 94-yard catch.

UCF enters this game with a clear edge on paper, but a road contest against a Power 5 opponent is never an easy task.