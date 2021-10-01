Sep 25, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) signals to the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 20 UCLA Bruins (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) have home advantage in a Pac-12 battle versus the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, October 2, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Arizona State

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for UCLA vs. Arizona State

Favorite Spread Total UCLA -3 55.5

UCLA and Arizona State Stats

The Bruins put up 38.5 points per game, 22.5 more than the Sun Devils allow per matchup (16.0).

The Bruins have three giveaways this season, while the Sun Devils have six takeaways .

The Sun Devils, on average, score 7.2 more points (32.5) than the Bruins allow (25.3).

This season the Sun Devils have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Bruins' takeaways (6).

UCLA Players to Watch

Dorian Thompson-Robinson leads UCLA with 919 passing yards (229.8 ypg) on 51-of-88 passing with nine touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 118 rushing yards (29.5 ypg) on 45 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Zach Charbonnet has carried the ball 46 times for a team-high 360 yards (90.0 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on seven catches for 106 yards (26.5 per game).

This season Brittain Brown has rushed for 263 yards (65.8 per game) on 47 carries with two touchdowns.

Kyle Philips' 294 receiving yards (73.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions with five touchdowns.

Greg Dulcich has put together a 177-yard season so far (44.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in seven passes.

Kam Brown's six receptions have netted him 127 yards (31.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Arizona State Players to Watch

Jayden Daniels has thrown for 808 yards (202.0 ypg) to lead Arizona State, completing 72.6% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 245 yards (61.3 ypg) on 36 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Rachaad White, has carried the ball 55 times for 256 yards (64.0 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 187 receiving yards (46.8 per game) on 20 catches with one receiving touchdown.

LV Bunkley-Shelton has reeled in 13 passes for 186 yards (46.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Johnny Wilson's 12 grabs this season have resulted in 154 yards (38.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.