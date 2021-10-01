October 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch UCLA Bruins vs. Arizona State Sun Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 25, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) signals to the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 25, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) signals to the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 20 UCLA Bruins (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) have home advantage in a Pac-12 battle versus the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, October 2, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Arizona State

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Rose Bowl
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for UCLA vs. Arizona State

UCLA vs Arizona State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

UCLA

-3

55.5

UCLA and Arizona State Stats

  • The Bruins put up 38.5 points per game, 22.5 more than the Sun Devils allow per matchup (16.0).
  • The Bruins have three giveaways this season, while the Sun Devils have six takeaways .
  • The Sun Devils, on average, score 7.2 more points (32.5) than the Bruins allow (25.3).
  • This season the Sun Devils have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Bruins' takeaways (6).

UCLA Players to Watch

  • Dorian Thompson-Robinson leads UCLA with 919 passing yards (229.8 ypg) on 51-of-88 passing with nine touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 118 rushing yards (29.5 ypg) on 45 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • Zach Charbonnet has carried the ball 46 times for a team-high 360 yards (90.0 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on seven catches for 106 yards (26.5 per game).
  • This season Brittain Brown has rushed for 263 yards (65.8 per game) on 47 carries with two touchdowns.
  • Kyle Philips' 294 receiving yards (73.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions with five touchdowns.
  • Greg Dulcich has put together a 177-yard season so far (44.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in seven passes.
  • Kam Brown's six receptions have netted him 127 yards (31.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Arizona State Players to Watch

  • Jayden Daniels has thrown for 808 yards (202.0 ypg) to lead Arizona State, completing 72.6% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 245 yards (61.3 ypg) on 36 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The team's top rusher, Rachaad White, has carried the ball 55 times for 256 yards (64.0 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 187 receiving yards (46.8 per game) on 20 catches with one receiving touchdown.
  • LV Bunkley-Shelton has reeled in 13 passes for 186 yards (46.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
  • Johnny Wilson's 12 grabs this season have resulted in 154 yards (38.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Arizona State at UCLA

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_13709656
Other

How to Watch Winnipeg Blue Bombers at BC Lions

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16752344
High School Football

How to Watch Aragon vs. Kings Academy

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16795632
High School Football

How to Watch St. Frances Academy (Md.) at De La Salle (Calif.)

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16532840
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch USC at Washington State in Women's College Volleyball

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16533075
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Arizona State at Stanford in Women's College Volleyball

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16532826
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Arizona at Cal in Women's College Volleyball

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16855345
NHL

How to Watch Oilers at Kraken

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16001200
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Golden Knights

2 minutes ago
Aug 28, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors running back Calvin Turner Jr. (7) attempts to catch in the ball in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Hawaii vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

17 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy