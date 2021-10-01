The No. 20 UCLA Bruins (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) have home advantage in a Pac-12 battle versus the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, October 2, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch UCLA vs. Arizona State
- Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Rose Bowl
Betting Information for UCLA vs. Arizona State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UCLA
-3
55.5
UCLA and Arizona State Stats
- The Bruins put up 38.5 points per game, 22.5 more than the Sun Devils allow per matchup (16.0).
- The Bruins have three giveaways this season, while the Sun Devils have six takeaways .
- The Sun Devils, on average, score 7.2 more points (32.5) than the Bruins allow (25.3).
- This season the Sun Devils have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Bruins' takeaways (6).
UCLA Players to Watch
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson leads UCLA with 919 passing yards (229.8 ypg) on 51-of-88 passing with nine touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 118 rushing yards (29.5 ypg) on 45 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- Zach Charbonnet has carried the ball 46 times for a team-high 360 yards (90.0 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on seven catches for 106 yards (26.5 per game).
- This season Brittain Brown has rushed for 263 yards (65.8 per game) on 47 carries with two touchdowns.
- Kyle Philips' 294 receiving yards (73.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Greg Dulcich has put together a 177-yard season so far (44.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in seven passes.
- Kam Brown's six receptions have netted him 127 yards (31.8 ypg) and one touchdown.
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Jayden Daniels has thrown for 808 yards (202.0 ypg) to lead Arizona State, completing 72.6% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 245 yards (61.3 ypg) on 36 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Rachaad White, has carried the ball 55 times for 256 yards (64.0 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 187 receiving yards (46.8 per game) on 20 catches with one receiving touchdown.
- LV Bunkley-Shelton has reeled in 13 passes for 186 yards (46.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Johnny Wilson's 12 grabs this season have resulted in 154 yards (38.5 ypg) and one touchdown.
