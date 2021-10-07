UCLA vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

Sep 25, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Drake Anderson (8) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 foes meet when the UCLA Bruins (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) and the Arizona Wildcats (0-4, 0-0 Pac-12) play on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Arizona Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Arizona vs. UCLA

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Arizona Stadium

UCLA and Arizona Stats

This year, the Bruins score 4.4 more points per game (35.4) than the Wildcats allow (31.0).

The Bruins have three giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have three takeaways .

The Bruins have allowed an average of 28.6 points per game, 11.6 more than the 17.0 the Wildcats have scored.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three more turnovers than the Bruins have forced (7).

UCLA Players to Watch

Dorian Thompson-Robinson has 1,154 passing yards (230.8 ypg) to lead UCLA, completing 60% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 214 rushing yards (42.8 ypg) on 64 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Zach Charbonnet has carried the ball 67 times for a team-high 449 yards (89.8 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on nine catches for 111 yards (22.2 per game).

This season Brittain Brown has collected 296 yards (59.2 per game) on 58 attempts with three touchdowns.

Kyle Philips' 352 receiving yards (70.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 22 receptions and six touchdowns.

Greg Dulcich has recorded 313 receiving yards (62.6 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 16 passes this year.

Kam Brown's six grabs have yielded 127 yards (25.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Arizona Players to Watch

Gunner Cruz has thrown for 406 yards (101.5 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 68.8% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Drake Anderson, has carried the ball 46 times for 182 yards (45.5 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Michael Wiley has collected 132 yards (33.0 per game) on 38 carries, while also grabbing nine passes for 68 yards (17.0 per game).

Stanley Berryhill III's team-high 338 receiving yards (84.5 yards per game) have come on 33 receptions with one touchdown.

Tayvian Cunningham has put together a 177-yard season so far (44.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 14 passes.

Brian Casteel's 15 catches this season have resulted in 139 yards (34.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

UCLA Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Fresno State L 40-37 Home 9/25/2021 Stanford W 35-24 Away 10/2/2021 Arizona State L 42-23 Home 10/9/2021 Arizona - Away 10/16/2021 Washington - Away 10/23/2021 Oregon - Home 10/30/2021 Utah - Away

Arizona Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 San Diego State L 38-14 Home 9/18/2021 Northern Arizona L 21-19 Home 9/25/2021 Oregon L 41-19 Away 10/9/2021 UCLA - Home 10/16/2021 Colorado - Away 10/22/2021 Washington - Home 10/30/2021 USC - Away

