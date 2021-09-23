UCLA vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

The No. 24 UCLA Bruins (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) meet a fellow Pac-12 opponent when they visit the Stanford Cardinal (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Stanford Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Stanford vs. UCLA
- Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Stadium: Stanford Stadium
UCLA and Stanford Stats
- The Bruins rack up 39.7 points per game, 14.7 more than the Cardinal give up per matchup (25.0).
- This year, the Bruins have turned the ball over three times, while the Cardinal have forced three.
- The Cardinal have scored 30.0 points per game this season, 4.3 more than the Bruins have given up.
- This year the Cardinal have two turnovers, four fewer than the Bruins have takeaways (6).
UCLA Players to Watch
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson leads UCLA with 668 passing yards (222.7 ypg) on 33-of-59 passing with seven touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 88 rushing yards (29.3 ypg) on 29 carries.
- Zach Charbonnet's team-high 242 rushing yards (80.7 per game) have come on 23 carries, with six touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on two catches for 49 yards (16.3 per game).
- This season Brittain Brown has racked up 39 carries for 197 yards (65.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Kyle Philips' 174 receiving yards (58.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Greg Dulcich has put together a 132-yard season so far (44.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in four passes.
- Kam Brown's five grabs have netted him 111 yards (37.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
Stanford Players to Watch
- Tanner McKee leads Stanford with 570 passing yards (190.0 ypg) on 50-of-70 passing with five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Nathaniel Peat, has carried the ball 14 times for 169 yards (56.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Austin Jones has rushed for 118 yards (39.3 per game) on 26 carries, while also catching seven passes for 93 yards (31.0 per game).
- Brycen Tremayne's 165 receiving yards (55.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 13 receptions with three touchdowns.
- John Humphreys has grabbed seven passes for 119 yards (39.7 yards per game) this year.
- Elijah Higgins' 11 receptions have yielded 108 yards (36.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
UCLA Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/28/2021
Hawaii
W 44-10
Home
9/4/2021
LSU
W 38-27
Home
9/18/2021
Fresno State
L 40-37
Home
9/25/2021
Stanford
-
Away
10/2/2021
Arizona State
-
Home
10/9/2021
Arizona
-
Away
10/16/2021
Washington
-
Away
Stanford Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Kansas State
L 24-7
Away
9/11/2021
USC
W 42-28
Away
9/18/2021
Vanderbilt
W 41-23
Away
9/25/2021
UCLA
-
Home
10/2/2021
Oregon
-
Home
10/8/2021
Arizona State
-
Away
10/16/2021
Washington State
-
Away
