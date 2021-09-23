UCLA vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

September 23, 2021
How to Watch UCLA Bruins vs. Stanford Cardinal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 18, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) celebrates with UCLA Bruins wide receiver Chase Cota (23) after scoring a touchdown against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the fourth quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 24 UCLA Bruins (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) meet a fellow Pac-12 opponent when they visit the Stanford Cardinal (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Stanford Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Stanford vs. UCLA

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Stadium: Stanford Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

UCLA and Stanford Stats

  • The Bruins rack up 39.7 points per game, 14.7 more than the Cardinal give up per matchup (25.0).
  • This year, the Bruins have turned the ball over three times, while the Cardinal have forced three.
  • The Cardinal have scored 30.0 points per game this season, 4.3 more than the Bruins have given up.
  • This year the Cardinal have two turnovers, four fewer than the Bruins have takeaways (6).

UCLA Players to Watch

  • Dorian Thompson-Robinson leads UCLA with 668 passing yards (222.7 ypg) on 33-of-59 passing with seven touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 88 rushing yards (29.3 ypg) on 29 carries.
  • Zach Charbonnet's team-high 242 rushing yards (80.7 per game) have come on 23 carries, with six touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on two catches for 49 yards (16.3 per game).
  • This season Brittain Brown has racked up 39 carries for 197 yards (65.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Kyle Philips' 174 receiving yards (58.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 receptions with three touchdowns.
  • Greg Dulcich has put together a 132-yard season so far (44.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in four passes.
  • Kam Brown's five grabs have netted him 111 yards (37.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Stanford Players to Watch

  • Tanner McKee leads Stanford with 570 passing yards (190.0 ypg) on 50-of-70 passing with five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Nathaniel Peat, has carried the ball 14 times for 169 yards (56.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
  • This season Austin Jones has rushed for 118 yards (39.3 per game) on 26 carries, while also catching seven passes for 93 yards (31.0 per game).
  • Brycen Tremayne's 165 receiving yards (55.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 13 receptions with three touchdowns.
  • John Humphreys has grabbed seven passes for 119 yards (39.7 yards per game) this year.
  • Elijah Higgins' 11 receptions have yielded 108 yards (36.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

UCLA Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/28/2021

Hawaii

W 44-10

Home

9/4/2021

LSU

W 38-27

Home

9/18/2021

Fresno State

L 40-37

Home

9/25/2021

Stanford

-

Away

10/2/2021

Arizona State

-

Home

10/9/2021

Arizona

-

Away

10/16/2021

Washington

-

Away

Stanford Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Kansas State

L 24-7

Away

9/11/2021

USC

W 42-28

Away

9/18/2021

Vanderbilt

W 41-23

Away

9/25/2021

UCLA

-

Home

10/2/2021

Oregon

-

Home

10/8/2021

Arizona State

-

Away

10/16/2021

Washington State

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

UCLA at Stanford

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

