UCLA vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) celebrates with UCLA Bruins wide receiver Chase Cota (23) after scoring a touchdown against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the fourth quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 24 UCLA Bruins (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) meet a fellow Pac-12 opponent when they visit the Stanford Cardinal (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Stanford Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Stanford vs. UCLA

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Stadium: Stanford Stadium

Stanford Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

UCLA and Stanford Stats

The Bruins rack up 39.7 points per game, 14.7 more than the Cardinal give up per matchup (25.0).

This year, the Bruins have turned the ball over three times, while the Cardinal have forced three.

The Cardinal have scored 30.0 points per game this season, 4.3 more than the Bruins have given up.

This year the Cardinal have two turnovers, four fewer than the Bruins have takeaways (6).

UCLA Players to Watch

Dorian Thompson-Robinson leads UCLA with 668 passing yards (222.7 ypg) on 33-of-59 passing with seven touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 88 rushing yards (29.3 ypg) on 29 carries.

Zach Charbonnet's team-high 242 rushing yards (80.7 per game) have come on 23 carries, with six touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on two catches for 49 yards (16.3 per game).

This season Brittain Brown has racked up 39 carries for 197 yards (65.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Kyle Philips' 174 receiving yards (58.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 receptions with three touchdowns.

Greg Dulcich has put together a 132-yard season so far (44.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in four passes.

Kam Brown's five grabs have netted him 111 yards (37.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Stanford Players to Watch

Tanner McKee leads Stanford with 570 passing yards (190.0 ypg) on 50-of-70 passing with five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Nathaniel Peat, has carried the ball 14 times for 169 yards (56.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Austin Jones has rushed for 118 yards (39.3 per game) on 26 carries, while also catching seven passes for 93 yards (31.0 per game).

Brycen Tremayne's 165 receiving yards (55.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 13 receptions with three touchdowns.

John Humphreys has grabbed seven passes for 119 yards (39.7 yards per game) this year.

Elijah Higgins' 11 receptions have yielded 108 yards (36.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

UCLA Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/28/2021 Hawaii W 44-10 Home 9/4/2021 LSU W 38-27 Home 9/18/2021 Fresno State L 40-37 Home 9/25/2021 Stanford - Away 10/2/2021 Arizona State - Home 10/9/2021 Arizona - Away 10/16/2021 Washington - Away

Stanford Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Kansas State L 24-7 Away 9/11/2021 USC W 42-28 Away 9/18/2021 Vanderbilt W 41-23 Away 9/25/2021 UCLA - Home 10/2/2021 Oregon - Home 10/8/2021 Arizona State - Away 10/16/2021 Washington State - Away

