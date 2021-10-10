How to Watch UCLA Bruins vs. Arizona Wildcats

UCLA travels to Arizona for a clash of Pac-12 South opponents in this Saturday night college football showdown.

As the calendar turns to October, UCLA is still trying to recapture the magic of its early-season win over LSU. The Bruins dropped their most recent game to Arizona State, leaving them with a 3-2 overall record and a 1-1 Pac-12 mark.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Arizona:

Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Still, the Bruins' season is far from over—especially in the competitive Pac-12 South. They'll have a chance to get back on track this Saturday when they visit Arizona.

The Wildcats enter this game 0-4 on the season under first-year head coach Jedd Fisch. Last week, they fell to No. 8 Oregon 41-19.

For UCLA, its offense relies on senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Thompson-Robinson played a very efficient game last week, throwing for 235 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 96 yards on 19 carries.

This will be the 36th time UCLA and Arizona meet on the football field. The Bruins have won the majority of the matchups, with a 26-17-2 advantage. Last year's game saw UCLA take a 27-10 decision in Pasadena.

Saturday's kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. at Arizona Stadium.

