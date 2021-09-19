September 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch UCLA Bruins vs. Fresno State Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA has been one of the biggest surprises to start the 2021 college football season, and The Bruins will look to keep that momentum going this Saturday against Fresno State
Author:

With a bye in Week 2, the UCLA Bruins have had plenty of time to celebrate their upset win over LSU in Week 1. They return to action Saturday and host the Fresno State Bulldogs.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Fresno State:

Game Date: Sep. 18, 2021

Game Time: 10:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

You can stream the UCLA Bruins vs. Fresno State Bulldogs game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Fresno State has been impressive in its own right, entering this game at 2-1. The Bulldogs beat UConn and Cal Poly and kept things close on the road against No. 4 Oregon but left on the wrong side of a 31-24 decision.

UCLA is led by senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Through two games, the veteran passer is averaging 10.8 yards per attempt, which ranks seventh in the nation and third among Power 5 quarterbacks.

On the other side, Bulldog quarterback Jake Haener is coming off one of the best games of his career. The senior transfer from Washington threw for 380 yards and four touchdowns against the Cal Poly Mustangs a week ago.

Kickoff for this game is at 10:45 p.m. ET,

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
18
2021

UCLA Bruins vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
10:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16692152
NCAA Football

How to Watch UCLA vs. Fresno State

USATSI_16748351
NCAA Football

How to Watch UNLV vs. Iowa State

USATSI_16752887
MLS

How to Watch Dynamo vs. FC Dallas

USATSI_15222457
NCAA Football

How to Watch Northern Arizona at Arizona

USATSI_14157339
MMA

How to Watch Bellator 266: Davis vs. Romero

USATSI_16754057
MLS

How to Sounders at Real Salt Lake

USATSI_16774166
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Angels

USATSI_16732086
NCAA Football

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Boise State

USATSI_16774271
MLB

How to Watch Braves at Giants

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy