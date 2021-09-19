UCLA has been one of the biggest surprises to start the 2021 college football season, and The Bruins will look to keep that momentum going this Saturday against Fresno State

With a bye in Week 2, the UCLA Bruins have had plenty of time to celebrate their upset win over LSU in Week 1. They return to action Saturday and host the Fresno State Bulldogs.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Fresno State:

Game Date: Sep. 18, 2021

Game Time: 10:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Fresno State has been impressive in its own right, entering this game at 2-1. The Bulldogs beat UConn and Cal Poly and kept things close on the road against No. 4 Oregon but left on the wrong side of a 31-24 decision.

UCLA is led by senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Through two games, the veteran passer is averaging 10.8 yards per attempt, which ranks seventh in the nation and third among Power 5 quarterbacks.

On the other side, Bulldog quarterback Jake Haener is coming off one of the best games of his career. The senior transfer from Washington threw for 380 yards and four touchdowns against the Cal Poly Mustangs a week ago.

Kickoff for this game is at 10:45 p.m. ET,

