How to Watch UCLA at Stanford

The No. 24 Bruins will face Stanford in a very intriguing Pac-12 matchup Saturday evening.

UCLA travels to Stanford for a Pac-12 matchup.

How to Watch UCLA Bruins at Stanford Cardinal:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

You can live stream the UCLA at Stanford game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

So far this season, the Bruins are ranked No. 24 in the nation. They have beaten Hawaii and LSU, which was ranked No. 16 at the time, but they lost last week to Fresno State.

As for the Cardinal, they have lost to Kansas State, beaten the No. 14 ranked USC Trojans and defeated Vanderbilt. If they are able to pick up this win, they would have two wins against ranked opponents on their resume moving forward.

UCLA is led by quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has racked up 668 yards, seven touchdowns and just one interception through the air. He needs to improve his completion percentage (55%), but he has shown great flashes.

On the other side of the field, Stanford is in good hands with Tanner McKee at quarterback. He has completed 71.4% of his pass attempts for 570 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions.

This should be a very entertaining game that you won't want to miss.

