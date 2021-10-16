How to Watch UCLA vs. Washington

    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UCLA Bruins at Washington Huskies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    UCLA will head on the road on Saturday night to face Washington in a cross-divisional Pac-12 contest.
    Author:

    Last week's 34-16 win over Arizona wasn't enough to get the Bruins back into the AP Top 25 poll. Washington enters this game coming off of a 27-24 loss to Oregon State.

    How to Watch: UCLA at Washington

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    Live stream UCLA at Washington on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Chip Kelly's Bruins dropped out of the Top 25 after a loss to Arizona State two weeks ago. UCLA's run game has a been a big factor, as the Bruins have out-rushed its opponents in 12 consecutive games. The team is 22nd in the country in rushing yards per game, and last week had 329 yards on the ground. 

    Two UCLA backs—Brittain Brown (146) and Zach Charbonnet (117)—had 100-yard games vs. Arizona.

    Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is second in the Pac-12 in passing touchdowns.

    The Huskies opened the year with a 13-7 loss to FCS Montana and then a 31-10 loss to Michigan, but the team is 2-1 since. Washington allows 19.6 points per game, the 30th-best mark in the country. But the offense ranks just 91st in scoring.

    Quarterback Dylan Morris has thrown six interceptions and is completing 58.9% of his passes. The team leader in carries, Richard Newton, is only averaging 3.5 yards per carry.

    For the Huskies to pull off the upset, the team has to make this a defensive battle.

    UCLA hasn't beaten Washington since 2014 but leads the all-time series 40-32-2.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    UCLA at Washington

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    8:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 2, 2021; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies running back Sean McGrew (5) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Oregon State Beavers during the second half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch UCLA vs. Washington

    just now
    USATSI_16927305
    MLS

    How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC at Houston Dynamo

    just now
    Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (6) runs the ball as Michigan Wolverines defensive back DJ Turner (5) tackles him during their game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Ebony Cox / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Army vs. Wisconsin

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_16899087
    MLS

    How to Watch Nashville SC at D.C. United

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16556085
    MLS

    How to Watch Orlando City SC at FC Cincinnati

    1 hour ago
    Iowa State Cyclones running back Deon Silas (22) celebrates a touchdown as Iowa State hosts Kansas at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Isu25 Jpg
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Iowa State vs. Kansas State

    1 hour ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch TCU vs. Oklahoma

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16925542
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Stanford vs. Washington State

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16881063
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch North Carolina State vs. Boston College

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy