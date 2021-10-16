UCLA vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch UCLA Bruins vs. Washington Huskies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Huskies (2-3, 0-0 Pac-12) and the UCLA Bruins (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) square off on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in a battle of Pac-12 foes. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Washington vs. UCLA
- Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Washington and UCLA Stats
- This year, the Huskies put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Bruins allow (26.5).
- The Huskies have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Bruins have forced (9).
- The Bruins have averaged 15.6 more points this season (35.2) than the Huskies have allowed (19.6).
- The Bruins have five giveaways this season, while the Huskies have eight takeaways .
Washington Players to Watch
- Dylan Morris leads Washington with 1,262 passing yards (252.4 ypg) on 106-of-180 passing with seven touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.
- Sean McGrew has carried the ball 38 times for a team-high 188 yards (37.6 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Kamari Pleasant has racked up 149 yards (29.8 per game) on 24 carries.
- Taj Davis' 262 receiving yards (52.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions with one touchdown.
- Terrell Bynum has grabbed 16 passes for 256 yards (51.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Jalen McMillan has hauled in 15 receptions for 221 yards (44.2 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.
UCLA Players to Watch
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson leads UCLA with 1,236 passing yards (206.0 ypg) on 80-of-139 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 242 rushing yards (40.3 ypg) on 70 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
- Zach Charbonnet has carried the ball 88 times for a team-high 566 yards (94.3 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on nine catches for 111 yards (18.5 per game).
- This season Brittain Brown has collected 442 yards (73.7 per game) on 70 carries with four touchdowns.
- Kyle Philips' team-high 369 receiving yards (61.5 yards per game) have come on 24 receptions with six touchdowns.
- Greg Dulcich has recorded 349 receiving yards (58.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes this year.
- Kam Brown's six grabs are good enough for 127 yards (21.2 ypg) and one touchdown.
Washington Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Arkansas State
W 52-3
Home
9/25/2021
Cal
W 31-24
Home
10/2/2021
Oregon State
L 27-24
Away
10/16/2021
UCLA
-
Home
10/22/2021
Arizona
-
Away
10/30/2021
Stanford
-
Away
11/6/2021
Oregon
-
Home
UCLA Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/25/2021
Stanford
W 35-24
Away
10/2/2021
Arizona State
L 42-23
Home
10/9/2021
Arizona
W 34-16
Away
10/16/2021
Washington
-
Away
10/23/2021
Oregon
-
Home
10/30/2021
Utah
-
Away
11/13/2021
Colorado
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
