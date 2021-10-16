UCLA vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    • October 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UCLA Bruins vs. Washington Huskies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 2, 2021; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies running back Sean McGrew (5) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Oregon State Beavers during the second half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Huskies (2-3, 0-0 Pac-12) and the UCLA Bruins (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) square off on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in a battle of Pac-12 foes. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Washington vs. UCLA

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX
    • Stadium: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Washington and UCLA Stats

    • This year, the Huskies put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Bruins allow (26.5).
    • The Huskies have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Bruins have forced (9).
    • The Bruins have averaged 15.6 more points this season (35.2) than the Huskies have allowed (19.6).
    • The Bruins have five giveaways this season, while the Huskies have eight takeaways .

    Washington Players to Watch

    • Dylan Morris leads Washington with 1,262 passing yards (252.4 ypg) on 106-of-180 passing with seven touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.
    • Sean McGrew has carried the ball 38 times for a team-high 188 yards (37.6 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Kamari Pleasant has racked up 149 yards (29.8 per game) on 24 carries.
    • Taj Davis' 262 receiving yards (52.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Terrell Bynum has grabbed 16 passes for 256 yards (51.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Jalen McMillan has hauled in 15 receptions for 221 yards (44.2 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    UCLA Players to Watch

    • Dorian Thompson-Robinson leads UCLA with 1,236 passing yards (206.0 ypg) on 80-of-139 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 242 rushing yards (40.3 ypg) on 70 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
    • Zach Charbonnet has carried the ball 88 times for a team-high 566 yards (94.3 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on nine catches for 111 yards (18.5 per game).
    • This season Brittain Brown has collected 442 yards (73.7 per game) on 70 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Kyle Philips' team-high 369 receiving yards (61.5 yards per game) have come on 24 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Greg Dulcich has recorded 349 receiving yards (58.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes this year.
    • Kam Brown's six grabs are good enough for 127 yards (21.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Washington Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Arkansas State

    W 52-3

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Cal

    W 31-24

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Oregon State

    L 27-24

    Away

    10/16/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Home

    UCLA Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    Stanford

    W 35-24

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Arizona State

    L 42-23

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Arizona

    W 34-16

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Utah

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 2, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Joe Moore (58) linebacker Darien Butler (20) and linebacker Merlin Robertson (8) during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
