UCLA vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

Oct 2, 2021; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies running back Sean McGrew (5) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Oregon State Beavers during the second half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Huskies (2-3, 0-0 Pac-12) and the UCLA Bruins (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) square off on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in a battle of Pac-12 foes. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Washington vs. UCLA

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Washington and UCLA Stats

This year, the Huskies put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Bruins allow (26.5).

The Huskies have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Bruins have forced (9).

The Bruins have averaged 15.6 more points this season (35.2) than the Huskies have allowed (19.6).

The Bruins have five giveaways this season, while the Huskies have eight takeaways .

Washington Players to Watch

Dylan Morris leads Washington with 1,262 passing yards (252.4 ypg) on 106-of-180 passing with seven touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Sean McGrew has carried the ball 38 times for a team-high 188 yards (37.6 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Kamari Pleasant has racked up 149 yards (29.8 per game) on 24 carries.

Taj Davis' 262 receiving yards (52.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions with one touchdown.

Terrell Bynum has grabbed 16 passes for 256 yards (51.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jalen McMillan has hauled in 15 receptions for 221 yards (44.2 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

UCLA Players to Watch

Dorian Thompson-Robinson leads UCLA with 1,236 passing yards (206.0 ypg) on 80-of-139 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 242 rushing yards (40.3 ypg) on 70 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Zach Charbonnet has carried the ball 88 times for a team-high 566 yards (94.3 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on nine catches for 111 yards (18.5 per game).

This season Brittain Brown has collected 442 yards (73.7 per game) on 70 carries with four touchdowns.

Kyle Philips' team-high 369 receiving yards (61.5 yards per game) have come on 24 receptions with six touchdowns.

Greg Dulcich has recorded 349 receiving yards (58.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes this year.

Kam Brown's six grabs are good enough for 127 yards (21.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

Washington Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Arkansas State W 52-3 Home 9/25/2021 Cal W 31-24 Home 10/2/2021 Oregon State L 27-24 Away 10/16/2021 UCLA - Home 10/22/2021 Arizona - Away 10/30/2021 Stanford - Away 11/6/2021 Oregon - Home

UCLA Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Stanford W 35-24 Away 10/2/2021 Arizona State L 42-23 Home 10/9/2021 Arizona W 34-16 Away 10/16/2021 Washington - Away 10/23/2021 Oregon - Home 10/30/2021 Utah - Away 11/13/2021 Colorado - Home

Regional restrictions apply.