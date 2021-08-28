How to Watch UConn at Fresno State

The college football season gets underway as the UConn Huskies head to California to take on the Fresno State Bulldogs.

Fresno State looks to regain its place among the top mid-major college football programs as the Bulldogs start their season against UConn.

Fresno State went just 3-3 last season. UConn did not play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Huskies won just two games in 2019.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

With head coach Randy Edsall back at the helm, the Huskies will look to improve their standing.

Fresno State will look to start with a win at home before they head to Oregon for their second game.

