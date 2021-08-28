How to Watch UConn at Fresno State

August 28, 2021
How to Watch UConn Huskies at Fresno State Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The college football season gets underway as the UConn Huskies head to California to take on the Fresno State Bulldogs.
Author:

Fresno State looks to regain its place among the top mid-major college football programs as the Bulldogs start their season against UConn.

Fresno State went just 3-3 last season. UConn did not play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Huskies won just two games in 2019.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With head coach Randy Edsall back at the helm, the Huskies will look to improve their standing.

Fresno State will look to start with a win at home before they head to Oregon for their second game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
28
2021

UConn Huskies at Fresno State Bulldogs

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
