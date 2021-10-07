    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch UConn Huskies vs. UMass Minutemen: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 18, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; UConn Huskies quarterback Tyler Phommachanh (12) is wrapped up by Army Black Knights defensive lineman Nolan Cockrill (95) during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 18, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; UConn Huskies quarterback Tyler Phommachanh (12) is wrapped up by Army Black Knights defensive lineman Nolan Cockrill (95) during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

    The UConn Huskies (0-6) and the UMass Minutemen (0-5) square off on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium in a clash of FBS Independent foes. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch UMass vs. UConn

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: NESN
    • Stadium: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    UConn and UMass Stats

    • The Huskies rack up 30.7 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Minutemen allow (47.2).
    • The Huskies have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Minutemen have forced a turnover (5) this season.
    • The Minutemen have averaged 25.1 fewer points per game this year (14.6) than the Huskies have allowed (39.7).
    • This year the Minutemen have turned the ball over 10 times, four more than the Huskies' takeaways (6).

    UConn Players to Watch

    • Steven Krajewski has 374 passing yards (62.3 ypg) to lead UConn, completing 52.3% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 80 rushing yards (13.3 ypg) on 19 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • Nathan Carter has carried the ball 59 times for a team-high 264 yards (44.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Kevin Mensah has piled up 141 yards (23.5 per game) on 48 attempts.
    • Keelan Marion's team-leading 202 receiving yards (33.7 yards per game) have come on 13 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Jay Rose has totaled 157 receiving yards (26.2 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 10 passes this year.
    • Aaron Turner's 14 grabs have netted him 114 yards (19.0 ypg).

    UMass Players to Watch

    • Brady Olson has 694 passing yards (138.8 ypg) to lead UMass, completing 52.7% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • Ellis Merriweather's team-high 242 rushing yards (48.4 per game) have come on 48 carries this year.
    • This season Kay'Ron Adams has piled up 114 yards (22.8 per game) on 39 attempts with one touchdown.
    • Rico Arnold's team-high 225 receiving yards (45.0 yards per game) have come on 15 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Melvin Hill has put up a 101-yard season so far (20.2 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in seven passes.
    • Tray Pettway's nine grabs have yielded 88 yards (17.6 ypg).

    UConn Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Army

    L 52-21

    Away

    9/25/2021

    Wyoming

    L 24-22

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Vanderbilt

    L 30-28

    Away

    10/9/2021

    UMass

    -

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Yale

    -

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Middle Tennessee

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Away

    UMass Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    L 42-28

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Coastal Carolina

    L 53-3

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Toledo

    L 45-7

    Home

    10/9/2021

    UConn

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Florida State

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Liberty

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Rhode Island

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Connecticut at Massachusetts

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

