The UConn Huskies (0-6) and the UMass Minutemen (0-5) square off on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium in a clash of FBS Independent foes. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch UMass vs. UConn

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Stadium: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

UConn and UMass Stats

The Huskies rack up 30.7 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Minutemen allow (47.2).

The Huskies have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Minutemen have forced a turnover (5) this season.

The Minutemen have averaged 25.1 fewer points per game this year (14.6) than the Huskies have allowed (39.7).

This year the Minutemen have turned the ball over 10 times, four more than the Huskies' takeaways (6).

UConn Players to Watch

Steven Krajewski has 374 passing yards (62.3 ypg) to lead UConn, completing 52.3% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 80 rushing yards (13.3 ypg) on 19 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Nathan Carter has carried the ball 59 times for a team-high 264 yards (44.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Kevin Mensah has piled up 141 yards (23.5 per game) on 48 attempts.

Keelan Marion's team-leading 202 receiving yards (33.7 yards per game) have come on 13 receptions with three touchdowns.

Jay Rose has totaled 157 receiving yards (26.2 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 10 passes this year.

Aaron Turner's 14 grabs have netted him 114 yards (19.0 ypg).

UMass Players to Watch

Brady Olson has 694 passing yards (138.8 ypg) to lead UMass, completing 52.7% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

Ellis Merriweather's team-high 242 rushing yards (48.4 per game) have come on 48 carries this year.

This season Kay'Ron Adams has piled up 114 yards (22.8 per game) on 39 attempts with one touchdown.

Rico Arnold's team-high 225 receiving yards (45.0 yards per game) have come on 15 receptions with one touchdown.

Melvin Hill has put up a 101-yard season so far (20.2 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in seven passes.

Tray Pettway's nine grabs have yielded 88 yards (17.6 ypg).

UConn Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Army L 52-21 Away 9/25/2021 Wyoming L 24-22 Home 10/2/2021 Vanderbilt L 30-28 Away 10/9/2021 UMass - Away 10/16/2021 Yale - Home 10/22/2021 Middle Tennessee - Home 11/13/2021 Clemson - Away

UMass Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Eastern Michigan L 42-28 Home 9/25/2021 Coastal Carolina L 53-3 Away 10/2/2021 Toledo L 45-7 Home 10/9/2021 UConn - Home 10/23/2021 Florida State - Away 10/30/2021 Liberty - Away 11/6/2021 Rhode Island - Home

