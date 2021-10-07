The UConn Huskies (0-6) and the UMass Minutemen (0-5) square off on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium in a clash of FBS Independent foes. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch UMass vs. UConn
- Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Stadium: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
- Stadium: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
UConn and UMass Stats
- The Huskies rack up 30.7 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Minutemen allow (47.2).
- The Huskies have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Minutemen have forced a turnover (5) this season.
- The Minutemen have averaged 25.1 fewer points per game this year (14.6) than the Huskies have allowed (39.7).
- This year the Minutemen have turned the ball over 10 times, four more than the Huskies' takeaways (6).
UConn Players to Watch
- Steven Krajewski has 374 passing yards (62.3 ypg) to lead UConn, completing 52.3% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 80 rushing yards (13.3 ypg) on 19 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- Nathan Carter has carried the ball 59 times for a team-high 264 yards (44.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Kevin Mensah has piled up 141 yards (23.5 per game) on 48 attempts.
- Keelan Marion's team-leading 202 receiving yards (33.7 yards per game) have come on 13 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Jay Rose has totaled 157 receiving yards (26.2 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 10 passes this year.
- Aaron Turner's 14 grabs have netted him 114 yards (19.0 ypg).
UMass Players to Watch
- Brady Olson has 694 passing yards (138.8 ypg) to lead UMass, completing 52.7% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- Ellis Merriweather's team-high 242 rushing yards (48.4 per game) have come on 48 carries this year.
- This season Kay'Ron Adams has piled up 114 yards (22.8 per game) on 39 attempts with one touchdown.
- Rico Arnold's team-high 225 receiving yards (45.0 yards per game) have come on 15 receptions with one touchdown.
- Melvin Hill has put up a 101-yard season so far (20.2 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in seven passes.
- Tray Pettway's nine grabs have yielded 88 yards (17.6 ypg).
UConn Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Army
L 52-21
Away
9/25/2021
Wyoming
L 24-22
Home
10/2/2021
Vanderbilt
L 30-28
Away
10/9/2021
UMass
-
Away
10/16/2021
Yale
-
Home
10/22/2021
Middle Tennessee
-
Home
11/13/2021
Clemson
-
Away
UMass Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Eastern Michigan
L 42-28
Home
9/25/2021
Coastal Carolina
L 53-3
Away
10/2/2021
Toledo
L 45-7
Home
10/9/2021
UConn
-
Home
10/23/2021
Florida State
-
Away
10/30/2021
Liberty
-
Away
11/6/2021
Rhode Island
-
Home
How To Watch
October
9
2021
Connecticut at Massachusetts
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)