Sep 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Patrick Smith (42) runs the ball during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The UConn Huskies (0-5) visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (1-3) at Vanderbilt Stadium on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. UConn

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Vanderbilt Stadium

Vanderbilt Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Vanderbilt and UConn Stats

The Commodores score 29.1 fewer points per game (12.5) than the Huskies surrender (41.6).

The Commodores have turned the ball over eight times this season, four more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (4).

The average points scored by the Huskies this year, 14.2, is 22.6 fewer than the 36.8 the Commodores have given up per game.

The Huskies have turned the ball over eight times this season, six more turnovers than the Commodores have forced (2).

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Ken Seals leads Vanderbilt with 561 passing yards (140.3 ypg) on 65-of-123 passing with three touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Re'Mahn Davis' team-high 211 rushing yards (52.8 per game) have come on 44 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Rocko Griffin has rushed for 138 yards (34.5 per game) on 36 carries.

Chris Pierce's 187 receiving yards (46.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 15 receptions and one touchdown.

Will Sheppard has recorded 169 receiving yards (42.3 yards per game), hauling in 19 passes this year.

Cam Johnson has hauled in 16 grabs for 135 yards (33.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

UConn Players to Watch

Tyler Phommachanh leads UConn with 280 passing yards (56.0 ypg) on 30-of-65 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 74 rushing yards (14.8 ypg) on 23 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Nathan Carter has carried the ball 35 times for a team-high 141 yards (28.2 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Kevin Mensah has rushed for 131 yards (26.2 per game) on 44 carries.

Aaron Turner's 102 receiving yards (20.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 receptions.

Keelan Marion has put up a 100-yard season so far (20.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in nine passes.

Jay Rose's five catches this season have resulted in 66 yards (13.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

Vanderbilt Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Colorado State W 24-21 Away 9/18/2021 Stanford L 41-23 Home 9/25/2021 Georgia L 62-0 Home 10/2/2021 UConn - Home 10/9/2021 Florida - Away 10/16/2021 South Carolina - Away 10/23/2021 Mississippi State - Home

UConn Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Purdue L 49-0 Home 9/18/2021 Army L 52-21 Away 9/25/2021 Wyoming L 24-22 Home 10/2/2021 Vanderbilt - Away 10/9/2021 UMass - Away 10/16/2021 Yale - Home 10/22/2021 Middle Tennessee - Home

Regional restrictions apply.