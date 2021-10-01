October 1, 2021
How to Watch UConn Huskies vs. Vanderbilt Commodores: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Patrick Smith (42) runs the ball during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The UConn Huskies (0-5) visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (1-3) at Vanderbilt Stadium on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. UConn

Vanderbilt and UConn Stats

  • The Commodores score 29.1 fewer points per game (12.5) than the Huskies surrender (41.6).
  • The Commodores have turned the ball over eight times this season, four more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (4).
  • The average points scored by the Huskies this year, 14.2, is 22.6 fewer than the 36.8 the Commodores have given up per game.
  • The Huskies have turned the ball over eight times this season, six more turnovers than the Commodores have forced (2).

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

  • Ken Seals leads Vanderbilt with 561 passing yards (140.3 ypg) on 65-of-123 passing with three touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.
  • Re'Mahn Davis' team-high 211 rushing yards (52.8 per game) have come on 44 carries, with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Rocko Griffin has rushed for 138 yards (34.5 per game) on 36 carries.
  • Chris Pierce's 187 receiving yards (46.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 15 receptions and one touchdown.
  • Will Sheppard has recorded 169 receiving yards (42.3 yards per game), hauling in 19 passes this year.
  • Cam Johnson has hauled in 16 grabs for 135 yards (33.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

UConn Players to Watch

  • Tyler Phommachanh leads UConn with 280 passing yards (56.0 ypg) on 30-of-65 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 74 rushing yards (14.8 ypg) on 23 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • Nathan Carter has carried the ball 35 times for a team-high 141 yards (28.2 per game), with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Kevin Mensah has rushed for 131 yards (26.2 per game) on 44 carries.
  • Aaron Turner's 102 receiving yards (20.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 receptions.
  • Keelan Marion has put up a 100-yard season so far (20.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in nine passes.
  • Jay Rose's five catches this season have resulted in 66 yards (13.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

Vanderbilt Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Colorado State

W 24-21

Away

9/18/2021

Stanford

L 41-23

Home

9/25/2021

Georgia

L 62-0

Home

10/2/2021

UConn

-

Home

10/9/2021

Florida

-

Away

10/16/2021

South Carolina

-

Away

10/23/2021

Mississippi State

-

Home

UConn Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Purdue

L 49-0

Home

9/18/2021

Army

L 52-21

Away

9/25/2021

Wyoming

L 24-22

Home

10/2/2021

Vanderbilt

-

Away

10/9/2021

UMass

-

Away

10/16/2021

Yale

-

Home

10/22/2021

Middle Tennessee

-

Home

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Connecticut at Vanderbilt

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
