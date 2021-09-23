UConn vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys running back Dawaiian McNeely (30) scores a touchdown against the Ball State Cardinals during the second quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The Wyoming Cowboys (3-0) travel to face the UConn Huskies (0-4) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch UConn vs. Wyoming

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

Betting Information for Wyoming vs. UConn

Favorite Spread Total Wyoming -30.5 54

Wyoming and UConn Stats

This year, the Cowboys rack up eight fewer points per game (38) than the Huskies allow (46).

The Cowboys have two giveaways this season, while the Huskies have two takeaways .

The Huskies' average points scored this year, 12.3, is 11.4 fewer than the 23.7 the Cowboys are giving up.

This year the Huskies have turned the ball over seven times, while the Cowboys have forced 7 turnovers.

Wyoming Players to Watch

Sean Chambers has thrown for 601 yards (200.3 ypg) to lead Wyoming, completing 58.3% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 88 rushing yards (29.3 ypg) on 29 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Xazavian Valladay, has carried the ball 54 times for 239 yards (79.7 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 98 receiving yards (32.7 per game) on five catches.

This season Titus Swen has racked up 111 yards (37 per game) on 24 carries with one touchdown.

Isaiah Neyor's 203 receiving yards (67.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 receptions with two touchdowns.

Ayden Eberhardt has recorded 127 receiving yards (42.3 yards per game), reeling in nine passes this year.

UConn Players to Watch

Jack Zergiotis has 235 passing yards (58.8 ypg) to lead UConn, completing 44.6% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

Kevin Mensah's team-high 122 rushing yards (30.5 per game) have come on 42 carries this year.

This season Nathan Carter has piled up 76 yards (19 per game) on 25 carries.

Keelan Marion's team-high 75 receiving yards (18.8 yards per game) have come on six receptions with two touchdowns.

Cameron Ross has put up a 60-yard season so far (15 receiving yards per game), reeling in eight passes.

Heron Maurisseau's five grabs this season have resulted in 57 yards (14.3 ypg).

