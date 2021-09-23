UConn vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch UConn Huskies vs. Wyoming Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 18, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys running back Dawaiian McNeely (30) scores a touchdown against the Ball State Cardinals during the second quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 18, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys running back Dawaiian McNeely (30) scores a touchdown against the Ball State Cardinals during the second quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The Wyoming Cowboys (3-0) travel to face the UConn Huskies (0-4) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch UConn vs. Wyoming

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Stadium: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Wyoming vs. UConn

Wyoming vs UConn Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Wyoming

-30.5

54

Wyoming and UConn Stats

  • This year, the Cowboys rack up eight fewer points per game (38) than the Huskies allow (46).
  • The Cowboys have two giveaways this season, while the Huskies have two takeaways .
  • The Huskies' average points scored this year, 12.3, is 11.4 fewer than the 23.7 the Cowboys are giving up.
  • This year the Huskies have turned the ball over seven times, while the Cowboys have forced 7 turnovers.

Wyoming Players to Watch

  • Sean Chambers has thrown for 601 yards (200.3 ypg) to lead Wyoming, completing 58.3% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 88 rushing yards (29.3 ypg) on 29 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The team's top rusher, Xazavian Valladay, has carried the ball 54 times for 239 yards (79.7 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 98 receiving yards (32.7 per game) on five catches.
  • This season Titus Swen has racked up 111 yards (37 per game) on 24 carries with one touchdown.
  • Isaiah Neyor's 203 receiving yards (67.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Ayden Eberhardt has recorded 127 receiving yards (42.3 yards per game), reeling in nine passes this year.

UConn Players to Watch

  • Jack Zergiotis has 235 passing yards (58.8 ypg) to lead UConn, completing 44.6% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
  • Kevin Mensah's team-high 122 rushing yards (30.5 per game) have come on 42 carries this year.
  • This season Nathan Carter has piled up 76 yards (19 per game) on 25 carries.
  • Keelan Marion's team-high 75 receiving yards (18.8 yards per game) have come on six receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Cameron Ross has put up a 60-yard season so far (15 receiving yards per game), reeling in eight passes.
  • Heron Maurisseau's five grabs this season have resulted in 57 yards (14.3 ypg).

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Wyoming at Connecticut

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
2021-09-25T19:30:00+00:00
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 4, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Lafayette Leopards quarterback Aaron Angelos (18) passes under pressure from Air Force Falcons defensive tackle Jordan Jackson (94) and offensive lineman Beau Bedard (75) defends in the third quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Lafayette vs. Pennsylvania: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) celebrates after catching a pass for two point conversion against the Utah Utes during overtime at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

San Diego State vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) in action during the third quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Iowa vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Noah Vedral (0) breaks a tackle by Delaware Fightin Blue Hens linebacker Liam Trainer (11) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Michigan vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 17, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; UCF Knights defensive lineman Josh Celiscar (88) tackles Louisville Cardinals running back Jalen Mitchell (15) during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Central Florida 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Florida State vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris (0) hands the ball to UTSA Roadrunners running back Sincere McCormick (3) during Saturday s first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Memphis vs. UTSA: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 17, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Brandon Peters (18) looks to pass during the first quarter of Friday s game with the Maryland Terrapins at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Purdue vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys running back Dawaiian McNeely (30) scores a touchdown against the Ball State Cardinals during the second quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

UConn vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall (28) is hit by UNLV Rebels defensive back Nohl Williams (2) during a game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Baylor vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy