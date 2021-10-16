    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UConn Huskies vs. Yale Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 18, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; UConn Huskies quarterback Tyler Phommachanh (12) looks to pass against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 18, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; UConn Huskies quarterback Tyler Phommachanh (12) looks to pass against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

    The UConn Huskies (0-7) face the FCS Yale Bulldogs (2-2). Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch UConn vs. Yale

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Yale vs. UConn

    Yale vs UConn Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Yale

    -3

    46

    Yale and UConn Stats

    • The Bulldogs average 22.8 points per game, 15.1 fewer than the Huskies surrender per contest (37.9).
    • The Bulldogs have turned the ball over zero times this season, six fewer than the Huskies have forced (6).
    • The Huskies' average points scored this year (16.0) and the Bulldogs' points allowed (15.3) are within 0.7 points of each other.
    • The Huskies have turned the ball over 13 times this season, 13 more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (0).

    Yale Players to Watch

    • Griffin O'Connor leads Yale with 868 passing yards (217.0 ypg) on 75-of-127 passing with six touchdowns compared to one interception this season.
    • Zane Dudek has carried the ball 56 times for a team-high 223 yards (55.8 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Spencer Alston has taken 24 carries for 89 yards (22.3 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Mason Tipton's 227 receiving yards (56.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Melvin Rouse II has reeled in 20 passes for 193 yards (48.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Darrion Carrington has hauled in seven grabs for 118 yards (29.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    UConn Players to Watch

    • Steven Krajewski has 502 passing yards (71.7 ypg) to lead UConn, completing 52.8% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 71 rushing yards (10.1 ypg) on 25 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • Nathan Carter has carried the ball 79 times for a team-high 400 yards (57.1 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Kevin Mensah has piled up 52 carries for 161 yards (23.0 per game).
    • Keelan Marion's 282 receiving yards (40.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 17 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Jay Rose has totaled 157 receiving yards (22.4 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 10 passes this year.
    • Aaron Turner's 18 receptions have yielded 135 yards (19.3 ypg).

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Yale at Connecticut

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) hands the ball to Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) in the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats At Notre Dame Fighting Irish 205
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch UCF vs. Cincinnati

    5 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller (28) runs for a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Missouri

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_16927691
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Nebraska at Minnesota

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_16921953
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Michigan State at Indiana

    5 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Yale vs. UConn

    5 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch William & Mary vs. Maine

    5 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Jake Arthurs (31) celebrates his touchdown against the Ohio Bobcats during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Rutgers vs. Northwestern

    5 minutes ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs with the ball as Oklahoma Sooners safety Pat Fields (10) defends during the game at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Texas

    5 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Jaren Mangham (0) reacts to the Brigham Young Cougars fans after his touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Tulsa vs. South Florida

    5 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy