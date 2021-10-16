Sep 18, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; UConn Huskies quarterback Tyler Phommachanh (12) looks to pass against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The UConn Huskies (0-7) face the FCS Yale Bulldogs (2-2). Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch UConn vs. Yale

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

Betting Information for Yale vs. UConn

Favorite Spread Total Yale -3 46

Yale and UConn Stats

The Bulldogs average 22.8 points per game, 15.1 fewer than the Huskies surrender per contest (37.9).

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over zero times this season, six fewer than the Huskies have forced (6).

The Huskies' average points scored this year (16.0) and the Bulldogs' points allowed (15.3) are within 0.7 points of each other.

The Huskies have turned the ball over 13 times this season, 13 more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (0).

Yale Players to Watch

Griffin O'Connor leads Yale with 868 passing yards (217.0 ypg) on 75-of-127 passing with six touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Zane Dudek has carried the ball 56 times for a team-high 223 yards (55.8 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Spencer Alston has taken 24 carries for 89 yards (22.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Mason Tipton's 227 receiving yards (56.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 receptions with two touchdowns.

Melvin Rouse II has reeled in 20 passes for 193 yards (48.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Darrion Carrington has hauled in seven grabs for 118 yards (29.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

UConn Players to Watch

Steven Krajewski has 502 passing yards (71.7 ypg) to lead UConn, completing 52.8% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 71 rushing yards (10.1 ypg) on 25 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Nathan Carter has carried the ball 79 times for a team-high 400 yards (57.1 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Kevin Mensah has piled up 52 carries for 161 yards (23.0 per game).

Keelan Marion's 282 receiving yards (40.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 17 receptions with four touchdowns.

Jay Rose has totaled 157 receiving yards (22.4 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 10 passes this year.

Aaron Turner's 18 receptions have yielded 135 yards (19.3 ypg).

